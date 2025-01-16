Four Adult Orangutans Released to the Wild in East Kalimantan

Antara
January 16, 2025 | 1:47 pm
SHARE
An orangutan climbs a tree at the Natural Resources Conservation Center in in East Kutai Regency, East Kalimantan. (Photo courtesy of the Forestry Ministry)
An orangutan climbs a tree at the Natural Resources Conservation Center in in East Kutai Regency, East Kalimantan. (Photo courtesy of the Forestry Ministry)

East Kutai. The Forestry Ministry has recently released four fully-grown orangutans in East Kutai Regency, East Kalimantan, an official said on Thursday.

These four orangutans were released after undergoing a rehabilitation process by the Bornean Orangutan Rescue Alliance (BORA) in the government-protected forest area in Berau Regency.

Subsequently, they were released in the Gunung Batu Mesangat Protected Forest, which is managed by the Kelinjau Forest Management Unit and in collaboration with the Centre for Orangutan Protection (COP).

"Their release aims to provide an opportunity for these formerly captive orangutans to live freely in the wild. It also contributes to increasing the orangutan population in its natural habitat," said Ari Wibawanto, Head of East Kalimantan’s Natural Resources Conservation Center.

The four orangutans are named Paluy, Bonti, Jojo, and Mary. Paluy, an 18-year-old male orangutan, was taken to the rehabilitation center in July 2024 to undergo medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Bonti, Jojo, and Mary, all female, were previously kept as pets by residents and were evacuated between 2017 and 2019. Mary is currently 10 years old, while Bonti and Jojo are both 12.

Ari said pet orangutans need to undergo rehabilitation to restore their natural behaviors and break their dependency on humans. At the rehabilitation center, they adapt to live independently in the forest.

"The release process went smoothly. The orangutans were observed to be active, exploring the forest and searching for food. The COP monitoring team will follow the four orangutans for three months to ensure they are safe and adapt well to their new forest environment," said Ari.

The release aims to provide a chance for the ex-captive orangutans to live in the wild and increase the orangutan population in their natural habitat. 

According to data from the Forestry Ministry, the Bornean orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus) population is estimated at 57,350 individuals in a habitat of 16 million hectares, spread across 42 population pockets. Of these, 18 are predicted to remain sustainable for centuries ahead. This data updates a previous estimate from 10 years ago, which projected the population to be 54,817 individuals in a habitat of 8.2 million hectares, based on a more limited study area.

Tags:
#Environment
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Four Foreign Nationals Apply for Golden Visa Program
News 2 hours ago

Four Foreign Nationals Apply for Golden Visa Program

 Four foreign nationals from Russia and Hong Kong have applied for Indonesia's Golden Visa program in Bali.
Forestry Minister: Forests to Stay Intact in Food and Energy Security Program
News 2 hours ago

Forestry Minister: Forests to Stay Intact in Food and Energy Security Program

 Minister of Environment and Forestry, Raja Juli Antoni emphasized that the government has never planned to engage in deforestation
UK PM Starmer Announces Century-Long Security Deal with Ukraine
News 2 hours ago

UK PM Starmer Announces Century-Long Security Deal with Ukraine

 British Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited Kyiv on Thursday, pledging a "100-Year Partnership" with Ukraine.
From Dodol to Lanterns: Small Businesses Prepare for Chinese New Year Rush
Lifestyle 3 hours ago

From Dodol to Lanterns: Small Businesses Prepare for Chinese New Year Rush

 As Chinese New Year approaches, small businesses across Indonesia ramp up production to meet the rising demand for traditional treats,
Four Adult Orangutans Released to the Wild in East Kalimantan
News 4 hours ago

Four Adult Orangutans Released to the Wild in East Kalimantan

 Pet orangutans need to undergo rehabilitation to restore their natural behaviors and break their dependency on humans.
News Index

Most Popular

HMPV vs. Covid-19: Key Differences in Risks, Transmission, and Management
1
HMPV vs. Covid-19: Key Differences in Risks, Transmission, and Management
2
Australian DJ Courtney Mills Dies After Falling from Kuta Homestay Balcony
3
Prabowo Subianto Meets Longtime Friend Steven Seagal During His Visit to Indonesia
4
BRICS Nations Account for 34% of Indonesia's Non-Oil and Gas Exports in 2024
5
Viral Coin Hunt Sparks Vandalism Concerns in Jakarta and Bandung
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED