Four Bodies Found After Fire at Jakarta’s Glodok Plaza Shopping Center

Jakarta. Firefighters recovered four bodies from Glodok Plaza shopping center in West Jakarta on Thursday after a massive fire engulfed the upper floors of the building the night before.

Initial reports indicated that at least eight people were missing following the incident.

Glodok Plaza, which has been a prominent shopping destination for nearly 50 years, is renowned as the country’s largest electronics market.

Satriadi Gunawan, head of the Jakarta Fire Department, confirmed that all four bodies were found on the eighth floor. The fire primarily affected the seventh and eighth floors, which housed a discotheque and several cafes.

“All four bodies have yet to be identified,” Satriadi said, adding that investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

The incident has raised safety concerns among shoppers and business owners, prompting calls for stricter enforcement of fire safety regulations in commercial buildings.

