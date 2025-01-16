Four Bodies Found After Fire at Jakarta’s Glodok Plaza Shopping Center

Theressia Sunday Silalahi
January 16, 2025 | 6:55 pm
SHARE
A firefighter stands on a crane and sprays water into the upper floor of Glodok Plaza in Jakarta, Thursday, January 16, 2025, following a devastating fire that broke the night before. (Antara Photo/Asprilla Dwi Adha)
A firefighter stands on a crane and sprays water into the upper floor of Glodok Plaza in Jakarta, Thursday, January 16, 2025, following a devastating fire that broke the night before. (Antara Photo/Asprilla Dwi Adha)

Jakarta. Firefighters recovered four bodies from Glodok Plaza shopping center in West Jakarta on Thursday after a massive fire engulfed the upper floors of the building the night before.

Initial reports indicated that at least eight people were missing following the incident.

Glodok Plaza, which has been a prominent shopping destination for nearly 50 years, is renowned as the country’s largest electronics market.

Satriadi Gunawan, head of the Jakarta Fire Department, confirmed that all four bodies were found on the eighth floor. The fire primarily affected the seventh and eighth floors, which housed a discotheque and several cafes.

“All four bodies have yet to be identified,” Satriadi said, adding that investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

The incident has raised safety concerns among shoppers and business owners, prompting calls for stricter enforcement of fire safety regulations in commercial buildings.

Tags:
#Disaster
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

South Korean Court Rejects Petition to Release Impeached President 
News 47 minutes ago

South Korean Court Rejects Petition to Release Impeached President 

 Yoon refused further questioning by the anti-corruption officials on Thursday as his lawyers maintained that the investigation was illegal.
Indonesia Officially Adopts 15% Global Minimum Tax
Business 1 hours ago

Indonesia Officially Adopts 15% Global Minimum Tax

 The tax applies to multinational corporations with consolidated global revenues of at least 750 million euros.
Prabowo Demands Kadin’s Support for 8% Economic Growth as He Welcomes New Leader
Business 2 hours ago

Prabowo Demands Kadin’s Support for 8% Economic Growth as He Welcomes New Leader

 Since taking office last October, Prabowo has prioritized the economic growth target as the cornerstone of his administration’s policies.
Japan Launches Independent Mission to NATO as Tensions With Russia, China And North Korea Rise
News 4 hours ago

Japan Launches Independent Mission to NATO as Tensions With Russia, China And North Korea Rise

 In Tokyo on Thursday, Japan and NATO held high-level consultations to discuss regional security issues in East Asia and Europe.
Dapur Van Java Expands to Perth CBD with BNI Diaspora Loan Support
Special Updates 4 hours ago

Dapur Van Java Expands to Perth CBD with BNI Diaspora Loan Support

 Dapur Van Java (DVJ), a popular Indonesian restaurant in Perth, is set to expand with support from a BNI diaspora loan.
News Index

Most Popular

HMPV vs. Covid-19: Key Differences in Risks, Transmission, and Management
1
HMPV vs. Covid-19: Key Differences in Risks, Transmission, and Management
2
Australian DJ Courtney Mills Dies After Falling from Kuta Homestay Balcony
3
Prabowo Subianto Meets Longtime Friend Steven Seagal During His Visit to Indonesia
4
BRICS Nations Account for 34% of Indonesia's Non-Oil and Gas Exports in 2024
5
Viral Coin Hunt Sparks Vandalism Concerns in Jakarta and Bandung
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED