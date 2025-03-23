Four Family Members Killed After Car Collides with Train in North Sumatra

Panji Satrio
March 23, 2025 | 9:36 pm
SHARE
This photo circulated on social media platforms shows residents gathering near the wreckage of a car that has collided with a train at an unguarded railway crossing in Sei Halim Hasak village, Sei Dadap District, Asahan Regency, on Sunday, March 23, 2025.
This photo circulated on social media platforms shows residents gathering near the wreckage of a car that has collided with a train at an unguarded railway crossing in Sei Halim Hasak village, Sei Dadap District, Asahan Regency, on Sunday, March 23, 2025.

Asahan, North Sumatra. A couple and their two young children were killed after their car collided with a train at an unguarded railway crossing in Sei Halim Hasak village, Sei Dadap District, Asahan Regency, on Sunday, police said.

All four victims were local residents. They have been identified as Abdul Kahar (35), his wife Wariani (30), and their children Erlio (6) and Khain (2).

“When crossing the tracks, the driver was likely unaware of the approaching train, and the collision was unavoidable,” said district police chief Adjunct Commissioner Suharyanto Tambunan. He added that the family had just visited a relative and was heading home at the time of the accident.

Local residents who knew the family rushed to the scene and attempted to help, but all four passengers succumbed to their injuries.

Advertisement

“Two victims died instantly at the scene, while the other two passed away at the hospital,” Suharyanto said.

According to data from the Ministry of Transportation, Indonesia has around 5,000 railway crossings, 3,121 of which lack proper safety systems or on-site guards, and 628 are considered illegal crossings.

The Indonesian Transportation Community (MTI), a non-governmental organization, reported that from 2018 to May 2023, there were 1,782 accidents at railway crossings across the country.

Tags:
#Accident
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

South African Ambassador Expelled by Donald Trump Gets Hero’s Welcome at Home
News 3 hours ago

South African Ambassador Expelled by Donald Trump Gets Hero’s Welcome at Home

 “It is not the US of Obama, it is not the US of Clinton, it is a different US and therefore our language must change,” Rasool said.
Papua Militias Kill Female Teacher, Injure Six: Authorities
News 4 hours ago

Papua Militias Kill Female Teacher, Injure Six: Authorities

 The area where the attack took place has no police or military outpost, leaving it vulnerable to such incidents.
Four Family Members Killed After Car Collides with Train in North Sumatra
News 4 hours ago

Four Family Members Killed After Car Collides with Train in North Sumatra

 Indonesia has around 5,000 railway crossings, 3,121 of which lack proper safety systems or on-site guards, government data shows.
Pope Making 1st Public Appearance before Hospital Discharge and Return to Vatican for Convalescence
News 11 hours ago

Pope Making 1st Public Appearance before Hospital Discharge and Return to Vatican for Convalescence

 The most serious setbacks began on Feb. 28, when Francis experienced an acute coughing fit and inhaled vomit.
Jakarta to Operate Chinese-Made Electric Commuter Trains
Business 20 hours ago

Jakarta to Operate Chinese-Made Electric Commuter Trains

 Each carriage is required to complete 4,000 kilometers of trial runs before being cleared for regular operation.
News Index

Most Popular

Jakarta to Operate Chinese-Made Electric Commuter Trains
1
Jakarta to Operate Chinese-Made Electric Commuter Trains
2
Boeing to Build US Next Generation Fighter Jet Named F-47
3
New CEO Exposes Dire Financial Conditions at State-Run Film Company PFN
4
Bali Goes Silent for Nyepi: Airports, Roads, and Networks to Shut Down on March 29
5
Gov't Stands by Press Freedom After Threats Against Journalist
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED