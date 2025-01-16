Four Foreign Nationals Apply for Golden Visa Program

Denpasar, Bali. The Denpasar Immigration Office is processing applications from four foreign nationals seeking residency under Indonesia’s Golden Visa program.

“We are currently awaiting approval from the Directorate General of Immigration,” said Ridha Sah Putra, head of the Denpasar Immigration Office, in Tabanan, Bali, on Thursday.

The four applicants include two individuals from Russia and two from Hong Kong. According to Ridha, the applicants are investing in the property and hospitality sectors.

These investors have applied for a 10-year Golden Visa, which allows extended residency in Indonesia. “The applications are submitted online, verified at the central level, and once approved, we will issue the Golden Visas,” Ridha explained.

The Golden Visa program, launched by former President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on July 25, aims to attract international investment and talent. It offers residency for up to 10 years across several categories, including individual and corporate investors, former Indonesian citizens, global talent, and prominent figures. High-profile recipients include Indonesian National Football Team coach Shin Tae-Yong and OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman.

Under the program, individual investors establishing companies in Indonesia can secure a 5-year residency with a minimum investment of $2.5 million or a 10-year residency with a $5 million investment. Investors opting not to establish companies can still qualify by investing at least $350,000 for a 5-year visa or $700,000 for a 10-year visa.

Since its launch, the Immigration and Correctional Affairs Ministry has issued 471 Golden Visas, generating Rp 9 trillion ($558 million) in investment.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: