Four Foreign Nationals Apply for Golden Visa Program

Antara
January 16, 2025 | 4:04 pm
SHARE
President Joko "Jokowi" launches the golden visa scheme in Jakarta on July 25, 2024. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)
President Joko "Jokowi" launches the golden visa scheme in Jakarta on July 25, 2024. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)

Denpasar, Bali. The Denpasar Immigration Office is processing applications from four foreign nationals seeking residency under Indonesia’s Golden Visa program.

“We are currently awaiting approval from the Directorate General of Immigration,” said Ridha Sah Putra, head of the Denpasar Immigration Office, in Tabanan, Bali, on Thursday.

The four applicants include two individuals from Russia and two from Hong Kong. According to Ridha, the applicants are investing in the property and hospitality sectors.

These investors have applied for a 10-year Golden Visa, which allows extended residency in Indonesia. “The applications are submitted online, verified at the central level, and once approved, we will issue the Golden Visas,” Ridha explained.

The Golden Visa program, launched by former President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on July 25, aims to attract international investment and talent. It offers residency for up to 10 years across several categories, including individual and corporate investors, former Indonesian citizens, global talent, and prominent figures. High-profile recipients include Indonesian National Football Team coach Shin Tae-Yong and OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman.

Under the program, individual investors establishing companies in Indonesia can secure a 5-year residency with a minimum investment of $2.5 million or a 10-year residency with a $5 million investment. Investors opting not to establish companies can still qualify by investing at least $350,000 for a 5-year visa or $700,000 for a 10-year visa.

Since its launch, the Immigration and Correctional Affairs Ministry has issued 471 Golden Visas, generating Rp 9 trillion ($558 million) in investment.

Tags:
#Tourism
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Four Foreign Nationals Apply for Golden Visa Program
News 2 hours ago

Four Foreign Nationals Apply for Golden Visa Program

 Four foreign nationals from Russia and Hong Kong have applied for Indonesia's Golden Visa program in Bali.
Forestry Minister: Forests to Stay Intact in Food and Energy Security Program
News 2 hours ago

Forestry Minister: Forests to Stay Intact in Food and Energy Security Program

 Minister of Environment and Forestry, Raja Juli Antoni emphasized that the government has never planned to engage in deforestation
UK PM Starmer Announces Century-Long Security Deal with Ukraine
News 2 hours ago

UK PM Starmer Announces Century-Long Security Deal with Ukraine

 British Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited Kyiv on Thursday, pledging a "100-Year Partnership" with Ukraine.
From Dodol to Lanterns: Small Businesses Prepare for Chinese New Year Rush
Lifestyle 3 hours ago

From Dodol to Lanterns: Small Businesses Prepare for Chinese New Year Rush

 As Chinese New Year approaches, small businesses across Indonesia ramp up production to meet the rising demand for traditional treats,
Four Adult Orangutans Released to the Wild in East Kalimantan
News 4 hours ago

Four Adult Orangutans Released to the Wild in East Kalimantan

 Pet orangutans need to undergo rehabilitation to restore their natural behaviors and break their dependency on humans.
News Index

Most Popular

HMPV vs. Covid-19: Key Differences in Risks, Transmission, and Management
1
HMPV vs. Covid-19: Key Differences in Risks, Transmission, and Management
2
Australian DJ Courtney Mills Dies After Falling from Kuta Homestay Balcony
3
Prabowo Subianto Meets Longtime Friend Steven Seagal During His Visit to Indonesia
4
BRICS Nations Account for 34% of Indonesia's Non-Oil and Gas Exports in 2024
5
Viral Coin Hunt Sparks Vandalism Concerns in Jakarta and Bandung
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED