Four Jokowi Ministers May Run in Presidential Elections: Here’s Their Published Net Worth

New cabinet members are introduced by President Joko Widodo on the stairs of the State Palace on Oct. 23, 2019. (B1 Photo/Joanito de Saojoao)

Jakarta. Four members of President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s cabinet will likely run in the 2024 election as either presidential candidates or running mates and it’s safe to say that they are part of the country’s small group of wealthiest individuals.

Defense Minister Pabowo Subianto, Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno, State-Owned Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir, and Coordinating Minister for the Economy Airlangga Hartarto have appeared in various polls as potential candidates for the election, in addition to front-runner Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo and non-political party figure Anies Bbaswedan, who is also the Jakarta governor.

Sandiaga is the richest of the four ministers based on his financial affairs made public by the Corruption Eradication Commission, or KPK.

The commission regularly publishes the personal wealth of state officials as mandated by the law.

Sandiaga has a personal wealth of 10.6 trillion ($732 million) according to his latest public disclosure dated March 8.

A vast majority of his personal wealth is comprised of equities worth Rp 9.7 trillion. The Great Indonesia Movement (Gerindra) party politician also has properties in Indonesia, Singapore, and the United States totaling Rp 253.5 billion.

He became Prabowo’s running mate in the 2019 presidential election to face eventual winner Jokowi.

Erick, widely known as a successful entrepreneur who once bought Italian football team Inter Milan, has a net worth totaling Rp 2.3 trillion of mostly equities.

He joined the cabinet after successfully leading the organizing committee when Indonesia hosted the Asian Games in 2018 and chairing Jokowi’s presidential campaign team.

His brother, Garibaldi, is one of Indonesia’s 50 richest persons according to Forbes. Garibaldi is a key shareholder of Adaro Energy, one of the world’s biggest coal exporters.

Prabowo reported a wealth of Rp 2 trillion including Rp 1.7 trillion in equities to the KPK on March 31.

The chairman of the Gerindra party has participated in the last two presidential elections and lost both. A number of party executives have said that Prabowo will run again in 2024.

Airlangga is the chairman of the Golkar Party which controls 14.8 percent of seats in the House of Representatives. His net worth is Rp 425.6 billion based on his public disclosure dated March 30.

Recent polls by renowned research agencies saw Ganjar as the leading candidate, followed by Prabowo and Anies. None of the potential candidates got more than 50 percent of public votes.