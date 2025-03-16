Four Months In, KPK Still Probing Central Bank CSR Graft with No Suspects Named

Muhammad Aulia Rahman
May 1, 2025 | 12:24 pm
KPK's chief Setyo Budiyanto holds a press conference in Jakarta on March 16, 2025. (Antara Photo/Akbar Nugroho Gumay)
KPK's chief Setyo Budiyanto holds a press conference in Jakarta on March 16, 2025. (Antara Photo/Akbar Nugroho Gumay)

Jakarta. Indonesia’s anti-corruption watchdog is pressing ahead with its investigation into the alleged misuse of Bank Indonesia’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds, with no suspects named nearly four months after the probe was first made public.

Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Chairman Setyo Budiyanto said there have been no obstacles in handling the case and that investigators are still reviewing the materials thoroughly before making any formal charges.

“There will be a time when a suspect is named,” Setyo told reporters in Jakarta on Wednesday. “Up to this day, there are no obstacles.”

The case involves suspicions that trillions of rupiah in CSR funds were funneled to lawmakers through foundations under the guise of social programs during the 2019–2024 legislative term. The funds were intended for public welfare projects but are now under scrutiny over potential misuse by House Commission XI members and central bank officials.

Among those questioned is legislator Satori, who has been summoned three times by KPK as a witness. Investigators are probing how he and a foundation he established may have used the Bank Indonesia funds.

“We’re looking into the CSR funds used by Mr. S, meaning the funds were channeled through the foundation established by Mr. S,” KPK Director of Investigations Asep Guntur said Tuesday.

The KPK suspects that both Satori and fellow lawmaker Heri Gunawan established separate foundations to receive CSR funds from Bank Indonesia. Asep clarified that the two foundations were distinct and operated in different electoral districts.

KPK also confirmed that Heri Gunawan could be summoned again for questioning, though no date has been set.

“We will call Mr. HG to provide information on the CSR funds he used,” Asep added.

KPK investigators are working to determine whether the funds were used appropriately for public services, such as building schools, or diverted for other purposes.

“If the funds were used properly for CSR programs, there’s no problem. But we have indications of misuse,” Asep said.

The case remains under active investigation.

