Four Offshore Islands Recently Awarded to North Sumatra Have Oil and Gas Potential

Medan. Four uninhabited islands recently transferred from the jurisdiction of Aceh to North Sumatra are believed to hold oil and gas reserves, according to Central Tapanuli Regent Masinton Pasaribu.

The islands -- Lipan, Panjang, Mangkir Gadang, and Mangkir Ketek -- were officially reassigned to Central Tapanuli Regency under North Sumatra following an administrative decision by the Home Affairs Ministry. Previously, they were managed as part of Aceh’s territory.

“These islands are uninhabited and have mostly served as temporary shelters for local fishermen,” Masinton said on Wednesday. “But recently, we discovered that the area surrounding them may contain oil and gas reserves.”

Masinton did not provide further details about the estimated size or status of the hydrocarbon reserves.

Though uninhabited, the islands are not entirely deserted. Fishermen from both Central Tapanuli and Singkil, Aceh, frequently use the islands as rest stops during fishing trips.

While the official handover of management is recent, Masinton clarified that the islands have long fallen within North Sumatra’s administrative and geographical scope, based on Law No. 23 of 2014 on Regional Government.

He also dismissed rumors suggesting the islands would be sold or granted to private entities.

“These islands will not be privatized,” Masinton stressed. “They will remain under government management -- both at the regency and provincial levels -- and will serve the public interest.”

To ensure a smooth transfer, Masinton accompanied North Sumatra Governor Bobby Nasution in a meeting with Aceh Governor Muzakir Manaf to prevent potential disputes over the jurisdictional change.

“We want to make sure the handover is peaceful and does not turn into a source of conflict,” Masinton said.

