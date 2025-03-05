Four Suspects Arrested for Hacking Hundreds of Instagram Accounts

Four men accused of cyberattacks are presented during a police news conference in Balikpapan, East Kalimantan, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Fuad Iqbal Abdullah)
Balikpapan. The East Kalimantan Police have arrested four men accused of hacking more than 300 Instagram accounts using email phishing attacks and extorting victims for money.

The cybercrime syndicate operated for seven months in Balikpapan, accumulating at least Rp 500 million ($30,479) from its victims, an officer said on Tuesday.

According to Commissioner Ariansyah, head of the Cybercrime Unit of the East Kalimantan Police, the suspects specifically targeted Instagram accounts with over 3,000 followers. Once they gained access, they immediately changed the passwords, locking out the rightful owners.

The suspects, identified by their initials AL (27), MD (24), AP (19), and MF (24), were arrested at a hotel in Balikpapan during a recent police operation.

Ariansyah explained that the syndicate sent phishing emails daily to at least 50 targeted Instagram users, falsely offering a free blue check verification for their accounts. Victims who clicked the fraudulent links unknowingly granted access to their login credentials, allowing the hackers to take over their accounts.

Once in control, the suspects demanded ransoms ranging from Rp 1 million to Rp 5 million, depending on the number of followers on the compromised account.

The suspects have been charged under the Electronic Information and Transactions Law, which carries a maximum prison sentence of seven years and a fine of up to Rp 700 million ($42,671).

