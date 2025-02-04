France Walls Off Israeli Booths at Paris Air Show Over Gaza War Concerns

Associated Press
June 16, 2025 | 9:58 pm
A black wall that blocks the Israeli pavilions has been erected at the Paris Air Show , Monday, June 16, 2025 in Le Bourget, north of Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
A black wall that blocks the Israeli pavilions has been erected at the Paris Air Show , Monday, June 16, 2025 in Le Bourget, north of Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Paris. The French government has ordered black partition walls erected around Israeli defense exhibits at the Paris Air Show to block the display of offensive weapons amid the war in Gaza and heightened tensions in the Middle East—prompting a strong protest from Israel's Defense Ministry.

The Paris Air Show, held at Le Bourget just north of the French capital, is one of the world’s largest and most prestigious aerospace and defense industry events. On Friday, a French appeals court rejected petitions by activist groups seeking to ban Israeli companies from the show due to Israel's military actions in Gaza.

The black barriers appeared overnight ahead of the show’s opening on Monday, visually isolating Israeli booths from dozens of other international participants.

French Prime Minister François Bayrou said the move was aimed at allowing Israeli companies to showcase aviation technologies, but not offensive weaponry, “given the situation in the region, the extreme tensions, and France’s diplomatic positions, notably its concern for Gaza.”

Bayrou said both the Israeli Embassy and participating companies had been informed in advance of the restriction. While some exhibitors complied, others did not, prompting French authorities to cover the displays. “I hope temporarily,” Bayrou added.

Israel's Defense Ministry criticized the decision, saying the demand to remove offensive weapon displays came at the last minute.

"The French are hiding behind supposed political considerations to exclude Israeli offensive weapons from an international exhibition—weaponry that competes with French industries," the ministry said Monday, calling the move “ugly and improper.”

Offensive military hardware is prominently displayed by other participants at the show, particularly French-made Rafale fighter jets, cruise missiles, and other systems. Bayrou officially opened the event Monday, with the roar of aircraft occasionally drowning out his remarks.

A French official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the order came from the General Secretariat for Defense and National Security, under the Prime Minister’s authority. The official said Israeli exhibitors were told weeks ago they could not display offensive weapons. Five did not comply, prompting the wall’s erection. Four others followed the directive and were allowed to present their exhibits.

Bayrou distinguished between Israel's recent attacks on Iran and its military campaign in Gaza. “I have never underestimated the danger posed by Iran and its pursuit of nuclear weapons for the region and the world,” he said.

“But the situation in Gaza touches, injures, and repulses many of our compatriots, including those who are friends of Israel,” Bayrou added.

France has seen rising public criticism of Israel’s conduct in Gaza, especially the prolonged restrictions on humanitarian aid since Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attacks.

Sylvain Pavillet, a lawyer representing the air show organizers, said the final decision on national participation lies with the French government, not the event organizers.

Tensions flared on-site Monday when two women vandalized the black partitions around the booth of Israeli defense firm Rafael, drawing an Israeli flag and graffiti accusing the French government of discrimination. Security officials quickly covered the markings with black plastic sheeting.

