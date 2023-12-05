Tuesday, December 5, 2023
France's Parliament Considers Ban on Single-Use E-Cigarettes

Associated Press
December 5, 2023 | 6:58 am
Disposable electronic flavored cigarette devices are displayed for sale at a tobacco shop in Fontainebleau, south of Paris, France, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Disposable electronic flavored cigarette devices are displayed for sale at a tobacco shop in Fontainebleau, south of Paris, France, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Paris. The French parliament is considering a ban on single-use, disposable electronic cigarettes that are popular with teenagers for their sweet flavors and are under scrutiny as a new source of trash.

The ban, supported by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and Health Minister Aurelien Rousseau, aims to protect the health of youths and mitigate the environmental impacts of the increasingly popular disposable products known as “puffs.”

The National Assembly was expected to vote on the measure Monday night. If passed, it would then move to the Senate and could go into effect by September 2024.

Disposable e-cigarettes are small, battery-powered devices that deliver vaporized nicotine with various flavorings. While they do not contain tobacco, many include nicotine, a dangerous chemical known for its addictive properties.

Marion Catellin, president of the Alliance Against Tobacco, told The Associated Press that “single-use e-cigarettes are made of plastic. They contain a lithium battery and other heavy metals including cobalt and bromine. And these pods contain nicotine which is a highly toxic product … On the basis of its environmental impact alone, these single-use e-cigarette puffs warrant a ban.”

Disposable e-cigarettes differ from reusable vaping devices in that they are not designed to be refilled or recharged. Their small, non-rechargeable lithium batteries often end up in landfills.

Their rising popularity among teenagers, due to their tangy or fruity tastes and colorful designs, is causing alarm among lawmakers.

This bill is part of a broader trend. The UK, Ireland, and Germany are considering similar measures. New Zealand and Australia have already implemented restrictions. New Zealand’s measures include mandating lower nicotine levels and restrictions on vape shop locations near schools.

The surge in disposable e-cigarettes in the US market, primarily from China, following the Food and Drug Administration’s 2020 ban on flavored reusable e-cigarettes like Juul, exemplifies the broader challenge. The flavor restrictions didn’t apply to disposable products, which proliferated in the wake of the regulation.

