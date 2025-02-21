Free Health Check Program Faces Infrastructure, Manpower Challenges

Yustinus Paat
February 21, 2025 | 11:41 am
Chair of Commission IX of the House of Representatives, Felly Estelita Runtuwene. (Beritasatu.com/Yustinus Patris Paat)
Chair of Commission IX of the House of Representatives, Felly Estelita Runtuwene. (Beritasatu.com/Yustinus Patris Paat)

Jakarta. The Free Health Check program, an initiative of President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is not yet running optimally in several regions due to a lack of health facilities and medical personnel, according to Felly Estelita Runtuwene, Chair of Commission IX of the House of Representatives.

The program offers free health check-ups to citizens on their birthdays, aiming to encourage early detection of health issues. However, Felly said that while public awareness of health checks is high, many people neglect them out of complacency.

“President Prabowo has urged citizens to get a check-up at least once a year, ideally on their birthday,” Felly said on Thursday.

She highlighted the importance of early detection for conditions such as high cholesterol, hypertension, and anemia, warning that delays in diagnosis could lead to more severe health complications.

"Don't wait until it’s too late, as it will only burden the patient and their family," she said.

Despite the program’s positive impact, Felly pointed to ongoing challenges, particularly in remote areas where access to doctors and healthcare infrastructure remains limited. She called for better distribution of medical personnel and resources to underserved regions.

“The shortage of doctors and health facilities, especially in remote areas, must be addressed,” she said.

Commission IX plans to continue monitoring the program’s implementation and will work with the Ministry of Health and local governments to ensure its success. Felly also urged authorities to take action against any individuals obstructing the program.

