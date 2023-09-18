Monday, September 18, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Free High-Speed Train Tickets Sell Like Hotcakes

Mita Amalia Hapsari & Antara
September 18, 2023 | 10:37 am
SHARE
Indonesians try out the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train on September 15, 2023. (B1 Photo/Joanito de Saojao)
Indonesians try out the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train on September 15, 2023. (B1 Photo/Joanito de Saojao)

Jakarta. The tickets to go on Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train trial runs are selling like hotcakes.

Kereta Cepat Indonesia China (KCIC), the consortium that runs the project, is allowing Indonesians to go on free test rides in phases.

KCIC on Sunday held ticket sales for those who wish to ride the fast train on September 18-24. The registration opened at 12 a.m. sharp, but the tickets almost ran out at noon. 

KCIC will hold another sale on September 24. This next batch will issue the tickets for the trial runs on September 25-30.

Advertisement

There are four round trips on each day. Passengers can choose to depart from Jakarta’s Halim Station or Bandung’s Tegalluar Station. The train will leave at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Each trip will have approximately 500 people on board. In other words, 2,000 people get to go on the free rides each day.

“KCIC will do our best to serve those who wish to be part of the history of Indonesia’s first-ever high-speed train,” KCIC corporate secretary Eva Chairunisa said on Sunday.

The tickets are available on ayonaik.kcic.co.id. A person may only get two tickets at most. One ID card holder is only eligible for one free ride throughout the trial run phase. KCIC will send a confirmation e-mail as registration proof after the registration. The passenger only needs to show their proof of registration and ID on the day of the trip.

Read More: Chinese Premier Participates in Trial Run of Jakarta High-Speed Train

Tags:
#Transportation
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Gov’t Aims to Construct 2,500-Hectare Industrial Area in Rempang Despite Protests
Business 1 hours ago

Gov’t Aims to Construct 2,500-Hectare Industrial Area in Rempang Despite Protests

 The island spans approximately 17,000 hectares, with 10,000 hectares designated as conservation areas.
Argentina, Peru, Chile Potential Partners for Indonesia’s EV Ambition
Business 2 hours ago

Argentina, Peru, Chile Potential Partners for Indonesia’s EV Ambition

 Indonesia can import critical minerals from the resource-rich Argentina, Peru, and Chile to add supply for its EV battery production.
Ganjar Pranowo Has Four Names Left to Choose as Running Mate
News 6 hours ago

Ganjar Pranowo Has Four Names Left to Choose as Running Mate

 Erick Thohir is the early frontrunner for the vice-presidential position, according to various polls.
Free High-Speed Train Tickets Sell Like Hotcakes
News 10 hours ago

Free High-Speed Train Tickets Sell Like Hotcakes

 The next sales for free ticket rides will be available on September 24.
Democratic Party Joins 'Grand Coalition,' Supports Prabowo's 2024 Bid
News 22 hours ago

Democratic Party Joins 'Grand Coalition,' Supports Prabowo's 2024 Bid

 The latest development completed the distribution of power among nine incumbent parties for the February 2024 presidential election.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

National Museum that Houses Pre-Historic Artifacts Ravaged by Fire
1
National Museum that Houses Pre-Historic Artifacts Ravaged by Fire
2
Indonesian Navy Thwarts People Smuggling Attempt to Malaysia in High-Speed Boat Chase
3
Code of Conduct Won't Solve Root Problems in South China Sea
4
Democratic Party Joins 'Grand Coalition,' Supports Prabowo's 2024 Bid
5
Jokowi Says Nickel Exports See17-Fold Increase Through Domestic Processing Initiative
Opini Title
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED