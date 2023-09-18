Free High-Speed Train Tickets Sell Like Hotcakes

Jakarta. The tickets to go on Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train trial runs are selling like hotcakes.

Kereta Cepat Indonesia China (KCIC), the consortium that runs the project, is allowing Indonesians to go on free test rides in phases.

KCIC on Sunday held ticket sales for those who wish to ride the fast train on September 18-24. The registration opened at 12 a.m. sharp, but the tickets almost ran out at noon.

KCIC will hold another sale on September 24. This next batch will issue the tickets for the trial runs on September 25-30.

There are four round trips on each day. Passengers can choose to depart from Jakarta’s Halim Station or Bandung’s Tegalluar Station. The train will leave at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Each trip will have approximately 500 people on board. In other words, 2,000 people get to go on the free rides each day.

“KCIC will do our best to serve those who wish to be part of the history of Indonesia’s first-ever high-speed train,” KCIC corporate secretary Eva Chairunisa said on Sunday.

The tickets are available on ayonaik.kcic.co.id . A person may only get two tickets at most. One ID card holder is only eligible for one free ride throughout the trial run phase. KCIC will send a confirmation e-mail as registration proof after the registration. The passenger only needs to show their proof of registration and ID on the day of the trip.

