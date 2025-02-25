Free Meal Program: Muslim Kids to Take Home Their Food in Ramadan

Jakarta. Muslim children will still get their share of the government-aided school meals during Ramadan and they can bring the food home for the evening, according to the National Nutrition Agency (BGN).

Indonesia -- the world's largest Muslim-majority country -- is inching closer to the fasting month of Ramadan. Muslims have to abstain from eating and drinking from dawn to sunset. Ramadan is set to start later this week, although the starting dates may vary. BGN's head Dadan Hindayana said that the government would still roll out free nutritious meals for schoolchildren during Ramadan. Muslim kids, too, will still be included in the rollout.

"If it is a school day, we will continue to distribute the nutritious meals, but we will use a different mechanism. Children can take the food home," Dadan told reporters in Jakarta on Monday.

"For those who are not fasting, they can consume the meals privately [away from the fasting children] at school. They can also take the meals home," Dadan said.

Advertisement

According to Dadan, the public kitchens will prepare meals that can last longer, including boiled eggs, dates, dry cakes, fruits, and milk. Students will also get snacks commonly served for iftar or the fast-breaking evening meal. This includes mung bean soup or the palm sugar-based dessert kolak. The government will also use paper bags instead of the usual stainless steel tray.

"We will make sure that each meal has a balanced nutrition including protein, carbohydrates, and fiber," Dadan said.

"We have had trial runs in Sukabumi last year where students brought home the meals on a bag. They would bring the bag the next day to be replaced with a new one. This will not only reduce waste but will also teach them to be more disciplined," Dadan said.

The government will keep the current scheme in regions with a large non-Muslim population but will make evaluations after a week.

"If necessary, we will adjust the food distribution scheme in areas that have a large non-Muslim population," Dadan said.

The free meal program is part of President Prabowo Subianto's campaign promise. The program aims to feed nearly 83 million people, including schoolchildren and expectant mothers, by 2029. Indonesia officially launched the meal rollout early this year.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: