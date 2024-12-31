Free Meal Program Requires Quality Control and Oversight Teams

Jakarta. The government must establish quality control and oversight teams to ensure the effective implementation of Indonesia’s first-ever free nutritious meal program, which aims to benefit school-aged children and expectant mothers.

Danang Girindrawardana, an Indonesian Employers Association (Apindo) executive overseeing public policy, said on Monday that the government must focus on food production, presentation, and distribution quality to ensure the program’s success.

The program was launched to address childhood malnutrition and combat stunting, contributing to the creation of high-quality human resources to realize Indonesia's Golden Vision by 2045.

"Let’s not let this program run unchecked; it should not be treated as something trivial. This is a national initiative that must uphold dignity and maintain stringent quality control," Danang said.

He noted that mass-scale programs often prioritize quantity over quality, which could undermine the program’s goals. He stressed that this initiative is a matter of national interest and requires safeguarding to ensure its success.

"This program is about our children, not restaurant visitors," he said, highlighting the importance of quality in every aspect of the program.

Danang urged the government to adopt a comprehensive approach to the program’s implementation, focusing on quality control and ensuring that the meals meet high standards of nutrition and safety. He emphasized that the quality of food consumed by children directly impacts the program’s success.

"If the food is nutritious but the production and presentation techniques fail to meet food safety standards, it could raise significant concerns among parents," he cautioned.

The government has allocated Rp 71 trillion for the program in the 2025 state budget. The initiative will be implemented gradually, with assurances that the funding for this flagship program—championed by President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka—will not disrupt the 2025 deficit target.

