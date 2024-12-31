Free Meal Program Requires Quality Control and Oversight Teams

Juan Ardya Guardiola
December 31, 2024 | 10:18 am
SHARE
Elementary school kids have their lunch as part of the free meal program trial test in Sumedang, West Java, on Nov. 18, 2024. (Antara Photo/Raisan Al Farisi)
Elementary school kids have their lunch as part of the free meal program trial test in Sumedang, West Java, on Nov. 18, 2024. (Antara Photo/Raisan Al Farisi)

Jakarta. The government must establish quality control and oversight teams to ensure the effective implementation of Indonesia’s first-ever free nutritious meal program, which aims to benefit school-aged children and expectant mothers.

Danang Girindrawardana, an Indonesian Employers Association (Apindo) executive overseeing public policy, said on Monday that the government must focus on food production, presentation, and distribution quality to ensure the program’s success.

The program was launched to address childhood malnutrition and combat stunting, contributing to the creation of high-quality human resources to realize Indonesia's Golden Vision by 2045.

"Let’s not let this program run unchecked; it should not be treated as something trivial. This is a national initiative that must uphold dignity and maintain stringent quality control," Danang said.

He noted that mass-scale programs often prioritize quantity over quality, which could undermine the program’s goals. He stressed that this initiative is a matter of national interest and requires safeguarding to ensure its success.

"This program is about our children, not restaurant visitors," he said, highlighting the importance of quality in every aspect of the program.

Danang urged the government to adopt a comprehensive approach to the program’s implementation, focusing on quality control and ensuring that the meals meet high standards of nutrition and safety. He emphasized that the quality of food consumed by children directly impacts the program’s success.

"If the food is nutritious but the production and presentation techniques fail to meet food safety standards, it could raise significant concerns among parents," he cautioned.

The government has allocated Rp 71 trillion for the program in the 2025 state budget. The initiative will be implemented gradually, with assurances that the funding for this flagship program—championed by President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka—will not disrupt the 2025 deficit target.

Tags:
#Health
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Indonesian Stock Market Faces Headwinds with New 12% VAT in 2025
Business 43 minutes ago

Indonesian Stock Market Faces Headwinds with New 12% VAT in 2025

 Indonesia's new 12% VAT, effective January 2025, poses challenges for key sectors like retail, automotive, property, and more.
Fireworks and Concerts: Jakarta’s Top Spots to Celebrate New Year’s Eve 2025
Lifestyle 1 hours ago

Fireworks and Concerts: Jakarta’s Top Spots to Celebrate New Year’s Eve 2025

 Jakarta is gearing up for New Year’s Eve 2025 with a lineup of exciting events spread across the city, from Monas to TMII.
Finnish Investigators Find ‘Anchor Drag Mark’ on Baltic Seabed after Suspicious Cable Damage
News 2 hours ago

Finnish Investigators Find ‘Anchor Drag Mark’ on Baltic Seabed after Suspicious Cable Damage

 The Eagle S is flagged in the Cook Islands but was described by Finnish customs officials as part of Russia’s shadow fleet of fuel tankers.
Oil Spills Drive Tourists Away from Bali’s Candidasa Coast
News 3 hours ago

Oil Spills Drive Tourists Away from Bali’s Candidasa Coast

 While the source of the spill remains unknown, Kariasa noted that similar incidents have occurred in the past.
Argentine Judge Charges 5 People Over Death of Former One Direction Star Liam Payne
Lifestyle 3 hours ago

Argentine Judge Charges 5 People Over Death of Former One Direction Star Liam Payne

 Prosecutors in Argentina also ruled out the possibility that Payne died by suicide.
News Index

Most Popular

Prabowo Wants Harsher Sentence on Graft Convicts as Harvey Moeis Gets 6.5 Years
1
Prabowo Wants Harsher Sentence on Graft Convicts as Harvey Moeis Gets 6.5 Years
2
Bali Police: US Citizens Top List of Foreign Offenders in Bali
3
Death Toll in South Korean Plane Crash Rises to 124
4
Plane Burst Into Flames in South Korea, Killing At Least 85
5
OJK Takes Over Crypto Asset Supervisory Role from Bappebti
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED