Free Nusantara Land for Foreign Embassies Still Under Consideration

Yovanda Noni
February 16, 2025 | 2:21 pm
The Head of the Nusantara Authority, Basuki Hadimuljono, welcomes the arrival of the delegations from friendly countries at a tree planting event in the Nusantara Tropical Forest Miniature, on February 14, 2025. (JG Photo/Yovanda Noni)
The Head of the Nusantara Authority, Basuki Hadimuljono, welcomes the arrival of the delegations from friendly countries at a tree planting event in the Nusantara Tropical Forest Miniature, on February 14, 2025. (JG Photo/Yovanda Noni)

Nusantara. Basuki Hadimuljono, Head of the Nusantara Authority, plans to propose providing free land for foreign embassies in East Kalimantan, where Indonesia’s new national capital will be located. The move is intended to attract foreign countries and encourage them to establish their embassies in Nusantara.

He clarified, however, that final approval rests with President Prabowo Subianto.

“I emphasize that I am not the one making the decision. I will propose this to the president as a way to bring [embassies] here more quickly,” Basuki said on Saturday.

If approved, the free land offer could expedite the relocation of foreign embassies to Nusantara, thereby strengthening Indonesia’s international relations. This aligns with the government’s plan to begin operating its new capital by 2028.

Such a policy could also boost Nusantara’s appeal as a diplomatic hub, fostering stronger global connectivity.

Basuki noted that with the goal of Nusantara becoming Indonesia’s “political capital” by 2028, foreign embassies should begin planning and construction soon. To support this, the Nusantara Authority has set aside 62.9 hectares of land for a diplomatic compound, though Basuki stressed that the final decision remains in the president’s hands.

