Free Nutritious Meal Program to Create 90,000 Jobs

Ichsan Ali
May 13, 2025 | 1:16 pm
SHARE
Elementary school children eat the government-aided meals in Cibinong, Bogor, on Jan. 23, 2025. The meals are part of President Prabowo Subianto's school-feeding program. (Antara Photo/Yulius Satria Wijaya)
Elementary school children eat the government-aided meals in Cibinong, Bogor, on Jan. 23, 2025. The meals are part of President Prabowo Subianto's school-feeding program. (Antara Photo/Yulius Satria Wijaya)

Jakarta. To implement the free nutritious meal program, the National Nutrition Agency requires 90,000 university graduates to be placed at 30,000 nutrition service units across Indonesia, an official said on Tuesday.

The Deputy for Systems and Governance at the National Nutrition Agency, Tigor Pangaribuan, said the job openings are also available for recent graduates.

The agency in particular seeks to hire university graduates with degrees in nutrition and accounting, aged between 22 and 30 years.

“There will be one nutritionist per service unit, meaning we need 30,000 nutritionists. Plus, there will also be one accountant -- so an accounting graduate at each service unit,” Tigor added.

Advertisement

As the program progresses, the free nutritious meal initiative, spearheaded by President Prabowo Subianto, is expected to stimulate the national economy. Currently, the program has established 1,295 nutrition service units across 38 provinces in Indonesia. Once fully operational, 30,000 service units will be needed to reach the target of 82.9 million beneficiaries by 2025.

“The free nutritious meal program can create jobs and open opportunities to purchase agricultural products from villages. It will also encourage and motivate farmers,” Tigor explained.

Read More:
Prabowo Shows Bill Gates His Signature Free Meal Rollout

Previously, the government was in the process of drafting a mechanism to increase the budget by Rp 50 trillion ($3 billion) to accelerate the implementation of the free nutritious meal program. The additional funding will be stipulated in a Presidential Regulation currently being prepared by the relevant ministries.

Head of the National Nutrition Agency, Dadan Hindayana, explained that accelerating the Free Nutritious Meal program requires substantial financial support in order to reach more beneficiaries.

“We are currently developing the mechanism. Accelerating the program's implementation certainly requires additional funding,” said Dadan on May 9, as quoted by Antara.

Tags:
#Health
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Free Nutritious Meal Program to Create 90,000 Jobs
News 6 hours ago

Free Nutritious Meal Program to Create 90,000 Jobs

 The agency in particular seeks to hire university graduates with degrees in nutrition and accounting, aged between 22 and 30 years.
Free Meal Program: Muslim Kids to Take Home Their Food in Ramadan
News Feb 25, 2025 | 10:57 am

Free Meal Program: Muslim Kids to Take Home Their Food in Ramadan

 The government will also replace the usual stainless steel tray with a paper bag.
Indonesia to Boost Free Meal Program with Additional $6.14 Billion in September
News Feb 25, 2025 | 9:01 am

Indonesia to Boost Free Meal Program with Additional $6.14 Billion in September

 Indonesia will allocate an additional Rp 100 trillion ($6.14 billion) for its Free Nutritious Meal program, funded through budget savings.
Prabowo Eyes $44 Billion Budget Cuts by 2025 to Fund Danantara, Free Meals Program
News Feb 15, 2025 | 7:44 pm

Prabowo Eyes $44 Billion Budget Cuts by 2025 to Fund Danantara, Free Meals Program

 Prabowo announces Rp 750T budget savings plan to fund Danantara and free meal (MBG) program by 2025.
Prabowo Finally Makes Surprise Free Meal Inspection in East Jakarta
News Feb 3, 2025 | 3:15 pm

Prabowo Finally Makes Surprise Free Meal Inspection in East Jakarta

 President Prabowo Subianto finally makes a surprise free school meal inspection about a month after the program's launch.
Insects and Worms May Feature in Indonesia’s Nutritious Meal Program
News Jan 27, 2025 | 5:23 pm

Insects and Worms May Feature in Indonesia’s Nutritious Meal Program

 BGN plans to include insects and worms in its free nutritious meal program (MBG) as alternative protein sources.
The Government Prepares Rp 100 Trillion for the Free Nutritious Food Program in 2025
News Jan 23, 2025 | 10:06 am

The Government Prepares Rp 100 Trillion for the Free Nutritious Food Program in 2025

 Dadan Hindayana, stated that the government has allocated a budget of Rp 100 trillion for the free nutritious food program in 2025
Prabowo Targets Meal Program to Reach 6 Million People by August, Promises Budget Increase
News Jan 17, 2025 | 9:49 pm

Prabowo Targets Meal Program to Reach 6 Million People by August, Promises Budget Increase

 Prabowo plans to expand the Nutritious Meal Program to 6M beneficiaries by Aug 2025, with increased funding to support children and mothers.
Prabowo Says Gov't Ready to Fund Free Meal Program Amid Zakat Debate
News Jan 17, 2025 | 6:40 am

Prabowo Says Gov't Ready to Fund Free Meal Program Amid Zakat Debate

 In Islam, Muslims must donate a portion of their wealth to the poor and other charitable causes in a practice better known as zakat.
Japan to Support Indonesia’s Free Meal Program and Maritime Security Efforts
News Jan 11, 2025 | 3:31 pm

Japan to Support Indonesia’s Free Meal Program and Maritime Security Efforts

 Indonesia and Japan boost ties with plans to work on food security, energy, free meals, defense, and tech transfer.

The Latest

China Seeks United Front With Latin America in Countering Trump's Trade War
Business 2 hours ago

China Seeks United Front With Latin America in Countering Trump's Trade War

 China has become a reliable trade and development partner for many, in contrast to the uncertainty and instability of Trump’s America.
Colonel Among 13 Dead in Accidental Explosion During Army Operation
News 2 hours ago

Colonel Among 13 Dead in Accidental Explosion During Army Operation

 Colonel Antonius Hermawan was the highest-ranking officer killed in the incident, which also claimed the lives of nine civilians.
Main Road Connecting Samarinda and Balikpapan Collapses After Heavy Flooding
News 3 hours ago

Main Road Connecting Samarinda and Balikpapan Collapses After Heavy Flooding

 The road was unable to withstand the strong floodwaters that had struck Samarinda since Monday.
Lawmaker Warns of $1 Billion Deficit in National Health Insurance Due to Inactive Members
Business 4 hours ago

Lawmaker Warns of $1 Billion Deficit in National Health Insurance Due to Inactive Members

 The total number of registered JKN participants stood at 279.98 million by April 2025, covering 98.25 percent of Indonesia’s population.
Chandra Karya's Furniture Auction Starts at Just Rp 1
Special Updates 4 hours ago

Chandra Karya's Furniture Auction Starts at Just Rp 1

 Furniture company Chandra Karya is hosting a massive auction starting at just Rp 1 this month.
News Index

Most Popular

Chinese Car Sales Soar 153% in Indonesia as Japanese Brands Lose Ground
1
Chinese Car Sales Soar 153% in Indonesia as Japanese Brands Lose Ground
2
Indonesia to Cultivate 300,000 Hectares of Sugar Palm to Power Bioethanol Push
3
Pertamina to Phase Out Fuel Imports from Singapore Following Government Order 
4
US Makes 'Substantial Progress' in China Tariff Talks, Scott Bessent Says
5
Indonesia Says Local Content Reforms Are Domestic-Driven, Not Response to US Tariffs
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED