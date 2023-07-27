French Air Force Puts Rafale Jets on Display at Jakarta Airport

Jakarta. The French Air and Space Force (FASF) showcased six Rafale fighter jets at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in East Jakarta on Wednesday, during a week-long stopover from a long-range mission in the Indo-Pacific region.

The display holds a special significance as the Indonesian Defense Ministry has agreed to buy 42 Rafale jets in a surprise deal signed last year.

Two Rafale fighter jets of the French Air Force are showcased on the tarmac of Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in East Jakarta, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Antara photo/M Risyal Hidayat)

The country’s Air Force pilots now have the chance to observe first-hand the same warplanes they will operate in the near future.

The French mission team to Indonesia also includes four Airbus A330 multi-role tanker transport aircraft and three A400M transport aircraft.

The Jakarta stopover is part of the long-range force projection dubbed Pegase in which the FASF also conducted joint training with its allies and partners.

A French Air Force officer stands near a Rafale fighter jet on the tarmac of Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in East Jakarta, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Antara photo/M Risyal Hidayat)

