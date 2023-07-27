Thursday, July 27, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

French Air Force Puts Rafale Jets on Display at Jakarta Airport

The Jakarta Globe
July 26, 2023 | 11:09 pm
SHARE
Four French Air Force officers stands near a Rafale fighter jet on the tarmac of Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in East Jakarta, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Antara photo/M Risyal Hidayat)
Four French Air Force officers stands near a Rafale fighter jet on the tarmac of Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in East Jakarta, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Antara photo/M Risyal Hidayat)

Jakarta. The French Air and Space Force (FASF) showcased six Rafale fighter jets at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in East Jakarta on Wednesday, during a week-long stopover from a long-range mission in the Indo-Pacific region.

The display holds a special significance as the Indonesian Defense Ministry has agreed to buy 42 Rafale jets in a surprise deal signed last year.

French Air Force Puts Rafale Jets on Display at Jakarta Airport
Two Rafale fighter jets of the French Air Force are showcased on the tarmac of Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in East Jakarta, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Antara photo/M Risyal Hidayat)

The country’s Air Force pilots now have the chance to observe first-hand the same warplanes they will operate in the near future.

The French mission team to Indonesia also includes four Airbus A330 multi-role tanker transport aircraft and three A400M transport aircraft.

Advertisement

The Jakarta stopover is part of the long-range force projection dubbed Pegase in which the FASF also conducted joint training with its allies and partners.

French Air Force Puts Rafale Jets on Display at Jakarta Airport
A French Air Force officer stands near a Rafale fighter jet on the tarmac of Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in East Jakarta, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Antara photo/M Risyal Hidayat)

Tags:
#Security
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

YouTube Personality Under Fire after Claiming 7 Pet Tigers Died under His Watch
Lifestyle 2 hours ago

YouTube Personality Under Fire after Claiming 7 Pet Tigers Died under His Watch

 Despite the public outrage, Alshad did not provide an explanation for the tigers' deaths, and he appeared unfazed by the criticism.
French Air Force Puts Rafale Jets on Display at Jakarta Airport
News 2 hours ago

French Air Force Puts Rafale Jets on Display at Jakarta Airport

 The display holds a special significance as the Indonesian Defense Ministry agreed to buy 42 Rafale jets last year.
Gov’t Still Undecided About Ahok Becoming New Pertamina Boss
Business 6 hours ago

Gov’t Still Undecided About Ahok Becoming New Pertamina Boss

 Rumor has it that Ahok may replace Nicke Widyawati who has been leading Pertamina since 2018.
Gov't Conducts Public Hearing on Civil Servant Bill in Semarang
Special Updates 7 hours ago

Gov't Conducts Public Hearing on Civil Servant Bill in Semarang

 This bill was made in hope to solve the issues in civil servant management as a whole.
Hong Kong Keen to Invest in Nusantara: Chief Executive
Business 9 hours ago

Hong Kong Keen to Invest in Nusantara: Chief Executive

 Hong Kong says the Nusantara capital project can bring new opportunities into the existing cooperation.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Indonesia Set to Launch Largest Solar Panel Industry in SE Asia
1
Indonesia Set to Launch Largest Solar Panel Industry in SE Asia
2
Jokowi to Visit BYD Factory during China Trip
3
Father Refuses to Pay Rp 120B Compensation for Mario Dandy’s Victim
4
8 Arrested in Latest KPK Raids 
5
China Removes Outspoken Foreign Minister Qin Gang
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED