French National Found Dead by Suicide at Sanur Villa

BeritaBali.com
February 6, 2025 | 2:12 pm
Evacuation process of the body of a French foreigner, identified as AD, who died by suicide in a villa on Jalan Segara Ayu, Sanur, South Denpasar, February 5, 2025 (Beritabali.com)
Denpasar. A French national, identified as AD, 43, was found dead by suicide at a villa on Jalan Segara Ayu, Sanur, South Denpasar, on Wednesday.

AD's body was found by a villa employee, Yasinta Dowa, who noticed something hanging from a tree in the yard while cleaning the villa's second floor. 

Villa staff immediately contacted local authorities, and Denpasar police arrived at the scene to conduct an initial examination. The body was later evacuated to Prof. Ngoerah Hospital in Sanglah, Denpasar.

Ketut Sukadi, head of public relations for Denpasar police, confirmed there were no signs of violence on the victim's body. A note found in AD’s room suggested suicide, and authorities are continuing their investigation.

“No signs of violence were found. Based on evidence, it is strongly suspected the victim committed suicide by entangling his neck,” Sukadi said.

The police have also coordinated with the French Consulate to handle administrative processes related to the victim’s nationality.

AD had been staying at the villa for five months. According to witnesses, he was described as a reserved individual who rarely interacted with villa staff.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or crisis, please reach out for help at Into the Light Indonesia.

