French Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Is Bothered by The Weather More Than Anything in 1st-Round Win

Associated Press
May 28, 2025 | 12:16 am
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts as he plays Mackenzie McDonald of the United States during their first round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris, Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Paris. Novak Djokovic experienced the lowest of lows -- pulling out of the French Open after tearing the meniscus in his right knee -- and the highest of highs -- winning a long-sought Olympic gold medal for Serbia -- at Roland-Garros last year. This trip to the site went smoothly, once he got going.

Other than some first-set interruptions by, and lengthy discussions about, the windy, wet weather, the 24-time major champion was unbothered during a 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 victory over 98th-ranked Mackie McDonald of the United States at Court Philippe-Chatrier in the first round.

“He makes it seem like a video game, almost, for him,” said McDonald, a 30-year-old Californian who played college tennis at UCLA and twice has been to the fourth round at Grand Slam tournaments. “He’s able to just do so much. I don’t even think he was playing his best tennis or his highest level. But if I pushed him to a different point, he would bring it up.”

One example: When McDonald earned his first break points, getting to love-40 at 3-2 in the second set, Djokovic came up with three big serves, a 120 mph (193 kph) ace, a 123 mph (199 kph) ace, and a 122 mph (197 kph) service winner.

Djokovic compiled 32 winners -- 18 more than McDonald -- and just 20 unforced errors in a match that eventually was played with the lights on and the retractable roof closed.

“I’m a competitor, and losing stings,” McDonald said, “but playing Novak on that court is something I’ll remember.”

Before Djokovic, who just turned 38 and won his 100th career title last weekend, walked onto the playing surface, he was identified by the stadium announcer by his total number of Slam trophies, the three he's won at the French Open, and the Summer Games gold he won “here in Paris.”

“I still remember last year’s Olympic Games. It was the last time I was here,” Djokovic said afterward. “The emotion is very strong.”

The medal that means so much to him?

“I don’t have the medal with me. But I have a picture of the medal in my bag,” he said. “The medal is with my father. My dad likes trophies more than I do, so I gave him mine.”

What Else Happened at the French Open on Tuesday?
Once Coco Gauff found her rackets -- a relatively important piece of equipment for a tennis player -- all was well for her in the first round. Gauff showed up on court, opened her bag and peered inside to find it was missing her rackets. The start of the warmup was delayed, but then everything went Gauff's way, and the 2023 US Open champion got past Olivia Gadecki 6-2, 6-2. Other winners included the No. 3 seeds, Jessica Pegula and Alexander Zverev, and 18-year-old Mirra Andreeva, but 2021 U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev, who was seeded 11th, lost to Cam Norrie 7-5, 6-3, 4-6, 1-6, 7-5 across nearly four hours.

Who Is Playing at Roland-Garros on Wednesday?
The second round begins on Day 4, with a schedule that includes defending champions Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz, 2024 runner-up Jasmine Paolini and two-time finalist Casper Ruud. Swiatek meets 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the day session's last match in the main stadium.

