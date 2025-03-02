Friedrich Merz Stresses European Unity and Defense During First Trip As German Chancellor to Paris

Associated Press
May 7, 2025 | 9:19 pm
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands at the end of a joint press conference following their meeting at the Elysee palace in Paris Wednesday, May 7, 2025.(Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands at the end of a joint press conference following their meeting at the Elysee palace in Paris Wednesday, May 7, 2025.(Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

Berlin. Friedrich Merz plunged straight into international crises on his first full day as Germany’s new chancellor Wednesday, urging India and Pakistan to de-escalate their tensions, vowing support for Ukraine, and announcing plans to travel to Kyiv soon.

Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron -- both firm believers in the European Union -- used their first meeting since the German leader’s appointment Tuesday to present a united front in the face of US President Donald Trump’s trade war, Russian aggression in Ukraine, and other issues causing alarm in Europe.

In a joint news conference, Merz acknowledged that Europe still needs the United States for peace in Ukraine, but the duo vowed to strengthen the continent's security and increase defense spending.

“It is our firm conviction that we cannot end this war in Ukraine without further political and military engagement by the United States of America," Merz said. “The Europeans cannot replace this at present.”

With the EU’s largest economies and populations, the tandem of Germany and France has long underpinned the 27-nation bloc, but has lost some of its vigor in recent months as leaders in both countries wrestled with domestic issues.

Macron called Russia a “systemic threat” to European security, and said that France and Germany will “accelerate” defense cooperation. He listed working together on tanks, long-range missiles, and combat aircraft.

He also said that the two countries would start regular meetings of a French-German defense council and together develop new defense technologies “necessary for the wars of tomorrow.”

Demanding Aid for Gaza
Merz and Macron -- who called his German counterpart “cher Friedrich,” or “dear Friedrich” -- are hoping to give the relationship fresh impetus at a crucial time, with Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin both exerting pressure on the EU, forcing it to rethink its own security.

The pair also teamed up to demand that Israel allow humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza.

Israel is preparing to ramp up its campaign against Hamas in a devastating war now entering its 20th month. The war began on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas militants attacked southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages.

Merz said it was an “obligation” and urged Israel to be “more responsible.” The chancellor's comments were striking given Germany's past and present support for Israel.

Macron said that France couldn’t, on the one hand, defend Ukrainians’ sovereign and territorial rights while ignoring the plight of Palestinians in Gaza.

“We cannot have double standards,” the French leader said.

Both men sought stability between India and Pakistan, saying they view the clashes "between these two nuclear powers with the utmost concern.”

India fired missiles into Pakistani-controlled territory in several locations early Wednesday, killing at least 26 people, including a child, in what Pakistan’s leader called an act of war. India said it struck infrastructure used by militants linked to last month’s massacre of tourists in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir.

Merz's Historic Defeat
The German leader's trip to Paris came the day after his historic defeat in the first round of voting in the German parliament. No other postwar candidate for German chancellor has failed to win on the first ballot. He won in the second round.

Traditionally, newly elected German chancellors make a point of visiting their big neighbors in the west and east on the first day in office to stress European unity. Merz will travel to Poland on Wednesday afternoon before returning to Berlin.

Merz's Paris stop showed that the new chancellor was plunging forthrightly into world affairs, sending a message that Germany is back after his predecessor's more timid approach. Macron touted their meeting as “a new page” in the French-German partnership.

In particular, France is looking for German backing for increased EU defense spending in the face of the perceived threat to European security by Russia and concerns that Trump is pivoting away from its post-World War II trans-Atlantic relationship with Europe to focus resources on countering China.

The French president also said France and Germany would “act hand in hand” in the face of Trump’s tariffs and work for “a united European response and a balanced outcome that respects our interests.”

