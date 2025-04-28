From Tokyo to Turin to LA, Trump’s Policies Loom Over May Day Marches

Associated Press
May 1, 2025 | 11:50 pm
Protesters hold posters against Elon Musk, left, and US President Donald Trump during the May Day demonstration, Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Protesters hold posters against Elon Musk, left, and US President Donald Trump during the May Day demonstration, Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Paris. French union leaders condemned the “Trumpization” of world politics, while in Italy, May Day protesters paraded a puppet of the American president through the streets of Turin.

Across continents, hundreds of thousands turned out for Thursday's rallies marking International Workers’ Day, many united in anger over US President Donald Trump’s agenda -- from aggressive tariffs stoking fears of global economic turmoil to immigration crackdowns.

In the United States, organizers framed this year’s protests as a pushback against what they called a sweeping assault on labor protections, diversity initiatives, and federal employees.

In Germany, union leaders warned that extended workdays and rising anti-immigrant sentiment were dismantling labor protections. In Bern, Switzerland, thousands marched behind banners denouncing fascism and war -- part of a wider backlash against the global surge of hard-right politics.

In France, union leaders predicted hundreds of thousands would join demonstrations across the country, fueled by anger over US military and trade influence in Europe. Far-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon condemned Washington’s role in global instability, accusing the US of pushing Europe toward conflict and economic subservience.

“If the North Americans don’t want our goods anymore, we can just sell them to others,” he said.


Participants in a rally marking Labor Day gather in Munich, Germany, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa via AP)

In Spain, thousands marched through the major arteries of Madrid, Barcelona and other cities, with demands ranging from a shorter workweek to answers for a historic power outage that blacked out the Iberian Peninsula earlier this week. Trump’s name also surfaced.

“The world has changed a bit with Trump’s arrival,” said Ángel López, 56, a worker from Madrid. “The arrival of the far right to a country like the United States is a major global shift.”

Trump-Fueled Economic Fears Shadow Asia
Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te cited new US tariffs under Trump as he promoted a sweeping economic package aimed at shoring up jobs and industry. In the Philippines, protest leader Mong Palatino warned that “tariff wars and policies of Trump” threatened local industries and people's livelihoods.


Activists and workers hit a figure of US President Donald Trump during a May Day rally in Manila, Philippines, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

In Japan, Trump’s image loomed over the day -- quite literally -- as a truck in the Tokyo march carried a doll made to resemble him. Demonstrators there called for higher wages, gender equality, health care, disaster relief, a ceasefire in Gaza, and an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“For our children to be able to live with hope, the rights of workers must be recognized,” said Junko Kuramochi, a member of a mothers’ group in Tokyo.

Tadashi Ito, a union construction worker, said he feared the rising cost of imported raw materials.

“Everybody is fighting over work, and so the contracts tend to go where the wages are cheapest,” he said. “We think peace comes first. And we hope Trump will eradicate conflict and inequalities.”

Worries over American Tariffs
Under overcast skies in Taipei, about 2,500 union members marched from the presidential office, representing sectors from fisheries to telecommunications. Protesters warned that Trump’s tariffs could lead to job losses.

“This is why we hope the government can propose plans to protect the rights of laborers,” said union leader Carlos Wang. An autoworkers’ union carried a cutout car topped with a photo of Trump.

Lai said his administration had submitted a 410 billion New Taiwan dollar ($12.8 billion) bill to support local industry and shield the economy from global shocks.


People with flashlights pass a mural of US President Donald Trump, created by graffiti artist EME Freethinker, with the words \

In Manila, thousands of Filipino workers rallied near the presidential palace, where police blocked access with barricades. Protesters demanded wage hikes and stronger protections for local jobs and small businesses.

In Jakarta, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto addressed a cheering crowd at the National Monument Park.

“The government that I lead will work as hard as possible to eliminate poverty from Indonesia,” he said.


President Prabowo Subianto, center, waves at the crowd as labor group leaders Said Iqbal, left, and Jumhur Hidayat, right, applaud during a May Day rally at the National Monument in Jakarta, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

Roughly 200,000 workers were expected to take part in May Day rallies across Southeast Asia’s largest economy, according to Said Iqbal, president of the Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions. Their demands included wage increases, an end to outsourcing, and stronger protections for both domestic and migrant laborers.







