Fuel Runs Dry in 'Oil City'

Jakarta. A severe shortage of non-subsidized fuels, specifically Pertamax and Pertamax Turbo, has hit several public gas stations (SPBUs) in Balikpapan since Sunday, May 18, forcing residents to queue overnight for fuel.

Netizens have flooded social media with criticism, expressing frustration toward Pertamina Patra Niaga and local leaders. The source of the anger is the fact that oil refineries are located in Balikpapan, yet the city itself is not receiving enough fuel.

The scarcity has triggered a wave of criticism on social media, with netizens expressing frustration at Pertamina Patra Niaga and local authorities. The outrage is particularly strong given Balikpapan’s status as the "Oil City," home to major oil refineries and a legacy tied to Indonesia’s energy history.

“Throughout my life, it’s only in recent years that I’ve experienced how hard it is to get fuel,” said Marcella, a resident of Karang Rejo. She added that many vehicles had stalled due to running out of fuel and slammed the government’s inadequate response.

“This is ridiculous. Pertamina keeps saying the supply is enough, but we’re suffering. Why would the country choose them to lead?” she said.

Some drivers were seen sleeping in their vehicles while waiting in long lines at gas stations. The price of Pertamax sold by street vendors has surged to as high as Rp 40,000 per liter, as compared to its normal price of Rp 12,500. while Pertalite has virtually disappeared from the market.

“I’m not selling my remaining Pertamax because I need it for myself,” said Zulfikar, a street fuel vendor in Batakan. “If someone insists, the price will be very high.”

The Pertamina Balikpapan refinery illuminated at night (special/Balikpapan).

Pertamina Cites Distribution Delays

Edi Mangun, Area Manager of Communication & CSR at Pertamina Patra Niaga for the Kalimantan region, acknowledged delays in Pertamax distribution and said efforts were underway to stabilize supply. Fuel was being rerouted from the nearest terminal in Samarinda to meet demand.

“We’re working to ensure the Pertamax supply in Balikpapan remains available despite recent disruptions,” he said Monday.

According to company data, daily Pertamax consumption in Balikpapan and nearby regions averages 370 kiloliters. A recent surge in demand has strained SPBU inventories, causing quicker stock depletion.

As the crisis entered its fifth day on Tuesday, local frustration boiled over during a public hearing held by the Balikpapan Regional House of Representatives (DPRD). The meeting, meant to address residents’ growing concerns, turned confrontational when Pertamina officials walked out.

Council Chairman Alwi Al Qadri said the city had reached a breaking point. “We demand a public apology from Pertamina to the people of Balikpapan for the anxiety caused by this week-long fuel shortage,” he said.

The council also called on Pertamina to immediately restore fuel quotas at all local gas stations and ensure such a shortage does not happen again.

A Balikpapan city council member became visibly emotional during a meeting addressing the ongoing fuel crisis at local gas stations (special/Balikpapan).

