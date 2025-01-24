Fugitive Paulus Tannos Fights Extradition, Clings to Foreign Citizenship

Yustinus Paat
June 2, 2025 | 12:01 pm
SHARE
This undated screen grab shows Paulus Tannos, aka Thian Po Tjhin.
This undated screen grab shows Paulus Tannos, aka Thian Po Tjhin.

Jakarta. Corruption fugitive Paulus Tannos is resisting extradition to Indonesia and seeking release from detention in Singapore, an Indonesian official said Monday.

Paulus was named a suspect in 2019 in the multi-trillion-rupiah corruption case surrounding Indonesia’s electronic ID card (e-ID) project. His company, Shandipala Arthaputra, was awarded a contract to produce 44 percent of the e-ID cards under the Rp 5.9 trillion ($364.8 million) project.

He was added to Indonesia’s wanted list on October 19, 2021 -- two years after being formally named a suspect -- amid a lengthy legal battle. Paulus was eventually arrested in Singapore on January 17, 2025, under the newly enacted extradition treaty between Indonesia and Singapore, which came into effect in March 2024.

“Paulus Tannos is currently fighting for his release in Singaporean court, and the Indonesian government continues urging the Attorney-General’s Chambers of Singapore to reject his appeal,” said Widodo, Director General of Public Legal Administration at the Justice Ministry.

Advertisement

A court hearing on his case in Singapore has been scheduled for June 23–25. Indonesia formally requested his extradition on February 20 and reinforced the request through diplomatic channels on April 23, according to Widodo.

“There are ongoing legal proceedings in Singapore, and Paulus continues to refuse surrender to Indonesian authorities,” Widodo said.

In an apparent attempt to escape prosecution, Paulus also sought to renounce his Indonesian citizenship. Justice Minister Supratman Andi Agtas previously revealed that Paulus had obtained a passport from Guinea-Bissau, a small West African nation. However, the Indonesian government rejected his request to renounce citizenship due to the ongoing criminal case.

Read More:
Graft Fugitive Paulus Tannos Attempts to Renounce Indonesian Citizenship: Minister

While Indonesia does not permit dual citizenship, simply holding a foreign passport does not automatically nullify one’s Indonesian nationality. “As of today, Paulus Tannos -- also known as Tjin Tian Po -- remains an Indonesian citizen,” Supratman said on January 29.

Paulus was previously tracked to Thailand in 2023, but local authorities declined to detain him due to his Guinea-Bissau passport. Despite efforts by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), including dispatching a team to Bangkok, Paulus evaded capture.

The e-ID project, initiated between 2011 and 2013 during President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono’s administration, aimed to modernize Indonesia’s identification system by introducing chip-based ID cards with unique personal numbers linked to a central government database.

Read More:
Graft Fugitive Paulus Tannos Detained by Singapore at Indonesia’s Request

The project later unraveled into a major corruption scandal that implicated several senior officials, including former House of Representatives Speaker Setya Novanto, who was among those convicted.

In 2019, Paulus was named a suspect alongside three others: former State Printing Company CEO Isnu Edhy Wijaya, ex-lawmaker Miryam Haryani, and IT expert Husni Fahmi.

Tags:
#Corruption
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Fugitive Paulus Tannos Fights Extradition, Clings to Foreign Citizenship
News 2 hours ago

Fugitive Paulus Tannos Fights Extradition, Clings to Foreign Citizenship

 In an apparent attempt to escape prosecution, Paulus also sought to renounce his Indonesian citizenship.
Graft Fugitive Paulus Tannos Attempts to Renounce Indonesian Citizenship: Minister
News Jan 29, 2025 | 5:44 pm

Graft Fugitive Paulus Tannos Attempts to Renounce Indonesian Citizenship: Minister

 The minister revealed that Paulus had obtained a passport from Guinea-Bissau, a West African nation.
Graft Fugitive Paulus Tannos Detained by Singapore at Indonesia’s Request
News Jan 25, 2025 | 8:46 pm

Graft Fugitive Paulus Tannos Detained by Singapore at Indonesia’s Request

 The arrest is effective for 45 days, during which the Indonesian government must submit all necessary extradition documents.
Indonesia Seeks Extradition of Graft Suspect Paulus Tannos from Singapore
News Jan 24, 2025 | 2:16 pm

Indonesia Seeks Extradition of Graft Suspect Paulus Tannos from Singapore

 Paulus company was awarded the contract to produce 44 percent of the e-ID cards under a project valued at Rp 5.9 trillion.

The Latest

Indonesia’s Trade Surplus Plunges to $160 Million in April Amid Soaring Imports
Business 21 minutes ago

Indonesia’s Trade Surplus Plunges to $160 Million in April Amid Soaring Imports

 Cumulatively, Indonesia booked a $11.07 billion trade surplus from January to April 2025.
Fugitive Paulus Tannos Fights Extradition, Clings to Foreign Citizenship
News 2 hours ago

Fugitive Paulus Tannos Fights Extradition, Clings to Foreign Citizenship

 In an apparent attempt to escape prosecution, Paulus also sought to renounce his Indonesian citizenship.
El Hotel Yogyakarta Malioboro Hits 100% Occupancy Last Weekend
Special Updates 2 hours ago

El Hotel Yogyakarta Malioboro Hits 100% Occupancy Last Weekend

 The strong interest from tourists in staying at the hotel indicates that the tourism industry in the Yogyakarta area continues to grow.
Jakarta Among World's Most Polluted Cities
News 3 hours ago

Jakarta Among World's Most Polluted Cities

 Jakarta's air quality index at the time stood at 140, meaning that it falls within the unhealthy category.
Indonesian Muslims Face 40-Year Hajj Wait, NU Chairman Tells Saudi Forum
News 4 hours ago

Indonesian Muslims Face 40-Year Hajj Wait, NU Chairman Tells Saudi Forum

 More than 5.5 million Indonesians are currently registered, leading to estimated wait times of between 20 and 40 years.
News Index

Most Popular

Thousands of Indonesian Pilgrims Barred from Hajj as Saudi Halts Special Visa Issuance
1
Thousands of Indonesian Pilgrims Barred from Hajj as Saudi Halts Special Visa Issuance
2
Indonesia Issues COVID-19 Advisory Amid New Wave in Asia
3
Chinese-Made Commuter Trains Begin Service in Greater Jakarta
4
US Says China is Training to Invade Taiwan
5
Cirebon Quarry Landslide Death Toll Rises to 14, Search Ongoing for 11 Missing
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED