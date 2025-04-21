Gallery: Indonesians Mourn the Passing of Pope Francis

Antara, Jakarta Globe
April 24, 2025 | 7:34 pm
A woman prays in front of a wood crafting depicting Pope Francis at the Jakarta Cathedral, Monday, April 21, 2025. (Antara Photo/Fathul Habib Sholeh)
A woman prays in front of a wood crafting depicting Pope Francis at the Jakarta Cathedral, Monday, April 21, 2025. (Antara Photo/Fathul Habib Sholeh)

Jakarta. Catholic churches across Indonesia have been holding Requiem Masses since the passing of Pope Francis on Monday, as mourners gather to honor the life and legacy of the beloved pontiff. The Vatican Embassy in Jakarta also opened its doors to the public, allowing visitors to pay their final respects.

On Thursday, the last day for public prayers at the embassy, mourners stood in line under the scorching Jakarta sun, patiently waiting for their turn to offer prayers for the late pope.

Pope Francis visited Indonesia in early September last year, drawing a crowd of over 100,000 during a Mass at Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta. His visit left a lasting legacy of humility and interfaith harmony, resonating deeply with Indonesians of all religious backgrounds.

During his trip, local authorities inaugurated the “Tunnel of Friendship,” an underground passage connecting Istiqlal Mosque -- Indonesia’s largest -- with the neighboring Jakarta Cathedral. In a powerful gesture of religious unity, Pope Francis visited the mosque during his stay.

He led by example, choosing modesty over extravagance. The pontiff declined five-star hotel accommodations in favor of staying at the Vatican Embassy. He traveled in a Toyota Innova Zenix and was seen wearing a Casio wristwatch priced at around Rp 150,000 ($9.75) on local marketplaces.

Francis was the third pope to visit Indonesia. Pope Paul VI made the first papal visit in 1970, followed by Pope John Paul II in 1989.

Pope Francis, who lived with chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed in his youth, passed away on April 21 at the age of 88.

Gallery: Indonesians Mourn the Passing of Pope Francis
Hundreds of people stand in line in front of the Vatican Embassy in Jakarta to pay tribute to the late Pope Francis, Thursday, April 24, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Mita Amalia Hapsari)
Gallery: Indonesians Mourn the Passing of Pope Francis
An elderly woman holds the photograph of Pope Francis during a visit to the Vatican Embassy in Jakarta, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (Antara Photo/Dhemas Reviyanto)
Gallery: Indonesians Mourn the Passing of Pope Francis
Churchgoers attend a Requiem Mass dedicated to the late Pope Francis at the Santo Yusuf Church in Semarang, Central Java, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (Antara Photo/Makna Zaezar)
Gallery: Indonesians Mourn the Passing of Pope Francis
Teacher Veronica Maria Sayektianita leads her kindergarten students in a prayer to pay tribute to the late Pope Francis at the Santo Fransiskus Kindergarten in Boyolali, Central Java, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (Antara Photo/Aloysius Jarot Nugroho)
Gallery: Indonesians Mourn the Passing of Pope Francis
Churchgoers attend a Requiem Mass dedicated to the late Pope Francis at the Santa Maria Church in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (Antara Photo/Auliya Rahman)
Gallery: Indonesians Mourn the Passing of Pope Francis
A woman passes a candle to a colleague in front of a photograph depicting Pope Francis after a Mass at Soegijapranata University\'s chapel in Semarang, Central Java, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (Antara Photo/Makna Zaezar)
Gallery: Indonesians Mourn the Passing of Pope Francis
Two women weep during a Mass to pay tribute to the late Pope Francis at the Jakarta Cathedral, Monday, April 21, 2025. (Antara Photo/Fathul Habib Sholeh)
Gallery: Indonesians Mourn the Passing of Pope Francis
Two women put a floral decoration in front of Pope Francis\' photograph at the Santa Maria Assumpta Church in Sleman, Yogyakarta, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (Antara Photo/Andreas Fitri Atmoko)
Gallery: Indonesians Mourn the Passing of Pope Francis
Istiqlal Mosque Grand Imam Nasaruddin Umar kisses Pope Francis\' head at the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta on Sep. 5, 2024. (Antara Photo/Dhemas Reviyanto)
Gallery: Indonesians Mourn the Passing of Pope Francis
Pope Francis waves to the cheering crowd when his motorcade passes MH Thamrin Street in Jakarta, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
Gallery: Indonesians Mourn the Passing of Pope Francis
Pope Francis poses for a group photo with the youths from the Scholas Occurrentes Indonesia at the Jakarta Cathedral, Wednesday, Sept. 4. 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

