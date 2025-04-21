Stay inspired with Jakarta Globe and B-Universe Media Holdings — your trusted source for news and stories.
Gallery: Indonesians Mourn the Passing of Pope Francis
Antara, Jakarta Globe
April 24, 2025 | 7:34 pm
A woman prays in front of a wood crafting depicting Pope Francis at the Jakarta Cathedral, Monday, April 21, 2025. (Antara Photo/Fathul Habib Sholeh)
Jakarta. Catholic churches across Indonesia have been holding Requiem Masses since the passing of Pope Francis on Monday, as mourners gather to honor the life and legacy of the beloved pontiff. The Vatican Embassy in Jakarta also opened its doors to the public, allowing visitors to pay their final respects.
On Thursday, the last day for public prayers at the embassy, mourners stood in line under the scorching Jakarta sun, patiently waiting for their turn to offer prayers for the late pope.
Pope Francis visited Indonesia in early September last year, drawing a crowd of over 100,000 during a Mass at Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta. His visit left a lasting legacy of humility and interfaith harmony, resonating deeply with Indonesians of all religious backgrounds.
During his trip, local authorities inaugurated the “Tunnel of Friendship,” an underground passage connecting Istiqlal Mosque -- Indonesia’s largest -- with the neighboring Jakarta Cathedral. In a powerful gesture of religious unity, Pope Francis visited the mosque during his stay.
He led by example, choosing modesty over extravagance. The pontiff declined five-star hotel accommodations in favor of staying at the Vatican Embassy. He traveled in a Toyota Innova Zenix and was seen wearing a Casio wristwatch priced at around Rp 150,000 ($9.75) on local marketplaces.
Francis was the third pope to visit Indonesia. Pope Paul VI made the first papal visit in 1970, followed by Pope John Paul II in 1989.
Pope Francis, who lived with chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed in his youth, passed away on April 21 at the age of 88.