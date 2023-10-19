Thursday, October 19, 2023
Ganjar and Running Mate Mahfud Submit Candidacy Documents to KPU

Rio Abadi & Heru Andriyanto
October 19, 2023 | 4:55 pm
Presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo, left, and running mate Mohammad Mahfud, center, greet their supporters at Proklamasi Statue Square in Jakarta, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (Antara Photo/M Risyal Hidayat)
Presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo, left, and running mate Mohammad Mahfud, center, greet their supporters at Proklamasi Statue Square in Jakarta, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (Antara Photo/M Risyal Hidayat)

Jakarta. Presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo officially registered his candidacy with the General Election Commission (KPU) on Thursday, accompanied by Mohammad Mahfud, who was appointed as his running mate just a day earlier.

Before proceeding to the KPU building in Central Jakarta, Ganjar and Mahfud made a stop at the Proklamasi Statue Square to greet their supporters.

Ganjar was nominated by the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) to continue the legacy and ongoing development programs of President Joko Widodo, who will step down next year due to a constitutional term limit.

"This is not merely about me, Mahfud, or the pursuit of power. It's about the future of our nation and our children," Ganjar told to the crowd.

Their delegation also included PDI-P Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri, United Development Party (PPP) Chairman Mardiono, People's Conscience Party (Hanura) Chairman Oesman Sapta Odang, and United Indonesia Party (Perindo) Chairman Hary Tanoesudibyo.

They were welcomed by KPU Chairman Hasyim Asyari and his deputies.

"It is our aspiration to have an election that is democratic, transparent, and equitable, ensuring the people's sovereignty as they exercise their right to choose their leaders openly and freely," Megawati said in her speech to the KPU officials.

Ganjar currently leads in many polls as the frontrunner in the three-way presidential election. However, several surveys suggest that he could lose a head-to-head contest against rival Prabowo Subianto if the election goes to a runoff.

Prabowo has yet to register his candidacy pending the selection of a running mate.

In the morning, Anies Baswedan and his running mate, Muhaimin Iskandar, also submitted their registration documents to the KPU. Thousands of supporters marched to the KPU headquarters to show their support.

The registration period remains open until October 25, and the KPU will spend the following week verifying the documents submitted by all candidates.

In case a candidate is disqualified for failing to meet administrative requirements or other reasons, a substitute must be nominated before November 9. Additionally, all candidates must undergo comprehensive medical examinations to ensure their physical and mental fitness for the presidential and vice-presidential positions.

The KPU will officially announce the eligible candidates on November 13.

Investor Daily
