Sunday, September 3, 2023
Ganjar Bids Farewell as Governor to Focus on Presidential Race

Wijayanti Putri
September 3, 2023 | 11:17 pm
Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo meets thousands of supporters to bid farewell as governor and gets ready for the presidential election in Karanganyar Regency, Central Java, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. (B-Universe photo/Wijayanti Putri)
Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo meets thousands of supporters to bid farewell as governor and gets ready for the presidential election in Karanganyar Regency, Central Java, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. (B-Universe photo/Wijayanti Putri)

Karanganyar, Central Java. Ganjar Pranowo delivered a farewell speech in front of thousands of supporters on Sunday as he is retiring from the position of Central Java governor, with five months remaining to prepare for the presidential election.

Ganjar, nominated by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), is currently the leading candidate according to various polls.

"On Tuesday, I will officially conclude my tenure as governor, and I want to express my gratitude for all the support I've received over the past 10 years. Please accept my apologies for any shortcomings during my time in office," said the two-time governor during the farewell event in Karanganyar Regency.

He announced his laser focus on working with his campaign team to secure the presidency.

Ganjar pledged to remain close to his supporters throughout the country, committing to "continue traveling" from place to place to meet them in person until the election on February 14.

"I will visit your villages and cities to listen to your concerns, which will provide valuable input for shaping public policies," he said.

He portrayed himself as a staunch supporter of President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, indicating a commitment to continuing the current development programs in Southeast Asia's largest nation, including the megaproject to build the new national capital in East Kalimantan.

"I believe all of you are also supporters of Mr. Jokowi. We have stood by him throughout his journey, from his two terms as mayor, one term as governor, to his two terms as president," Ganjar said.

He urged his supporters to redouble their efforts to secure popular votes and cautioned against dividing support among rival candidates. He emphasized the importance of maintaining respectful and dignified discourse with competitors, "without resorting to hoaxes or profanity."

While the General Election Commission allows all candidates to register themselves until next month, the PDI-P has yet to announce Ganjar's running mate.

The president has appointed former police officer Comr. General (ret.) Nana Sudjana as the acting Central Java governor until next year's election.

