Ganjar Has Eight-Point Lead over Anies in New Presidential Poll

Jakarta. Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo continues to be the front-runner for the 2024 presidential election with an eight-point lead while former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan overtakes Prabowo Subianto at second of the standing, according to a new poll released on Tuesday.

In a hypothetical race of the three potential candidates, Ganjar gets 37.4 percent of the votes to lead Anies by 8.1 percentage points, the poll conducted by Charta Politika shows.

Prabowo for the first time dropped to third in a Charta Politika poll, trailing Ganjar by a further 12.1 points.

The poll indicates that a runoff will be needed to decide the winner if the three contenders participate in the 2024 election.

"Ganjar Pranowo is the top choice for voters and he emerges with the biggest popularity and favorability as the presidential candidate," the pollster said.

When respondents were presented with 10 potential candidates, Ganjar led the pack with 32.6 percent of the votes, followed by Anies with 23.1 percent and Prabowo with 22 percent.

West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil and Democratic Party Chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono make it to the top five with 5.6 percent and 3.5 percent of the votes, respectively.

The poll shows that if the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) doesn't nominate Ganjar for president, it will lose voters by 31 percent in 2024.

Most of the PDI-P voters, or 87.5 percent, will still vote for Ganjar even if parties other than PDI-P nominate him.

The poll was conducted from November 4-12 involving 1,220 respondents. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.83 percentage points.