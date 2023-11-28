Ganjar Launches Presidential Campaign in Remote Merauke Villages

Jakarta. Presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo embarked on a journey spanning over 5,000 kilometers from Jakarta to Merauke to inaugurate his campaign on Tuesday in a locale known as "where the sunshine greets Indonesia first."

Traversing several villages in the easternmost regency on Papua island, Ganjar expressed his connection to his rural origins, saying, "It's important for me to start this campaign in villages; it's a reminder of my own roots as a villager."

"Our choice of villages as the campaign's starting point reflects our dedication to prioritize rural development. To foster a better Indonesia, we must first focus on developing our villages," Ganjar added.

"Merauke is the place in our country where the earliest morning sun greets and whose people are the first to wake up for work. In the context of our campaign, it symbolizes our start to make Indonesia better," said the former Central Java governor.

He pledged to establish at least one healthcare center in every village nationwide if elected.

Meanwhile, his running mate, Mohammad Mahfud, ventured to Aceh on the same day to garner support in the western region.

"Our journey will eventually culminate in rallies at the Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta," Ganjar revealed.

Ganjar has been nominated for the presidency by the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) along with three other parties.

