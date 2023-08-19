Saturday, August 19, 2023
Ganjar Outruns Prabowo in Indikator Politik Poll

The Jakarta Globe
August 19, 2023 | 12:55 pm
Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo (Antara photo)
Jakarta. In the latest poll conducted by Indikator Politik Indonesia, Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo has retaken the lead as the favored candidate for the upcoming February 2024 presidential election. However, he still trails behind Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto in a simulated one-on-one contest.

The survey results from Indikator Politik Indonesia reveal that in a hypothetical three-candidate race, 35.2 percent of respondents expressed their intent to vote for Ganjar. Meanwhile, 33.2 percent favored Prabowo, and 23.9 percent indicated support for former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan.

"With 7.7 percent of undecided voters, the three candidates have a nearly equal chance [of winning the presidency]," Indikator Politik lead researcher Burhanuddin Muhtadi said during the survey's release on Friday.

The survey was conducted from July 15 to 21, involving 1,811 respondents nationwide.

In the same poll conducted the previous month, Prabowo held a 0.2 percentage point lead over Ganjar. Meanwhile, Anies witnessed a rise of 2.4 percentage points in support in a month.

However, in a direct face-off between the two frontrunners, Prabowo would still secure victory with 47 percent of the votes compared to Ganjar's 39.6 percent.

Should no candidate achieve an outright win in February, the presidential election will proceed to a run-off.

Given the significant number of undecided voters and the absence of announced running mates, the three-way competition for the country's highest office remains wide open.

According to the poll, Ganjar and State-Owned Minister Erick Thohir would form the strongest pairing, garnering more than 35 percent of votes and maintaining a lead of at least 2 points over other potential combinations.

SHARE

Investor Daily
