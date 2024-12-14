Ganjar Pranowo Calls for Comprehensive Review of Prabowo’s Proposal to End Direct Regional Elections

Jakarta. In the midst of ongoing debates over the future of regional elections in Indonesia, Ganjar Pranowo, Chairman of the Central Leadership Council of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), has called for a comprehensive review of President Prabowo Subianto's proposal to return the election of local leaders (pilkada)—such as governors, regents, and mayors—to the Regional Representative Council (DPRD).

The president's suggestion to scrap direct elections, citing the high costs involved, has raised concerns among political leaders, with many questioning the effectiveness and fairness of such a shift.

Ganjar voiced concerns about returning to the old system, saying it frequently resulted in a disconnect between elected leaders and the people's desires.He warned that a decision should not be rushed, calling for a thorough examination of the implications, including potential risks such as political patronage and the lack of accountability.

"We need a deeper analysis before making any changes," Ganjar said on Friday.

Meanwhile, PDI-P official Deddy Sitorus made it clear that as an opposition party, PDI-P is not ready to respond impulsively to the proposal. Deddy reaffirmed the party's commitment to upholding the principle of "vox populi, vox dei"—the belief that the people's voice is sacred—arguing that direct elections remain the best method to ensure democratic representation.

However, Deddy also pointed out that the high costs of the current system are not solely the fault of the electorate but stem from political elites who have exacerbated the financial burden through excessive spending during campaigns.

In contrast, several political figures, including members of Golkar and the National Awakening Party (PKB), have expressed support for President Prabowo’s proposal. They argue that reverting to a system where local legislatures select leaders would reduce the financial strain on both the state and political parties. President Prabowo has pointed to other countries that practice similar models, suggesting that such a move would be in line with regional trends.

The debate over regional elections has gained traction, particularly as the 2024 elections set a new record in terms of cost, with a budget of Rp 37.52 trillion allocated for simultaneous elections across 415 districts, 93 cities, and 37 provinces. As the political landscape remains divided on this issue, both the government and opposition parties are preparing for a detailed examination of the proposed changes.

