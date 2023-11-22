Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Ganjar Receives Warm Welcome from Supporters in Papua

November 21, 2023 | 11:28 pm
SHARE
A woman named Selviana Indira hugs presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo during a rally in Jayapura, Papua, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. (Handout)
A woman named Selviana Indira hugs presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo during a rally in Jayapura, Papua, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. (Handout)

Jakarta. Presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo was warmly received by thousands of supporters during his visit to Papua on Tuesday.

Upon his arrival in the provincial capital, Jayapura, Ganjar was greeted by leaders from various ethnic groups, students, and religious figures, amid the radiant sunlight in Indonesia’s easternmost province.

A gathering at Entrop Square in the city witnessed pledges of allegiance to Ganjar, who is nominated by the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P).

Addressing the crowd, Ganjar expressed his commitment to collaborative efforts in Papua. 

Advertisement

"We have significant work ahead. Let's join hands to develop Papua and safeguard its rich cultural heritage. The government will continue to honor and provide support to ethnic group leaders in Papua," he assured.

During his speech, a young woman approached Ganjar to express gratitude for his support during her pursuit of a master’s degree in Central Java. Selviana Indira, while studying spatial planning and urban development at Diponegoro University in Semarang during Ganjar's tenure as Central Java governor, received financial assistance from him.

Reflecting on this, Ganjar shared, "During my time as Central Java governor, many Papuan students pursued education in our province. It's gratifying to support and share goodwill."

Emphasizing equal opportunities for higher education, Ganjar highlighted the need for Papuans to have equitable access to educational advancements similar to other provinces.

A day before his visit to Papua, Ganjar also engaged with the locals in neighboring West Papua, where he partook in singing and dancing.

Ganjar pledged to address housing, education, and employment challenges in the province if elected.

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Netanyahu Says War against Hamas Will Not Stop After Cease-Fire
News 2 hours ago

Netanyahu Says War against Hamas Will Not Stop After Cease-Fire

 Israel and Hamas appeared close to a deal to temporarily halt their devastating six-week war so that dozens of hostages could be released.
Ganjar Receives Warm Welcome from Supporters in Papua
News 6 hours ago

Ganjar Receives Warm Welcome from Supporters in Papua

 During his speech, a young woman approached Ganjar to thank him for his support during her pursuit of a master’s degree in Central Java.
Indonesia Reports Declining Palm Oil Exports to China, India
Business 7 hours ago

Indonesia Reports Declining Palm Oil Exports to China, India

 The overall palm oil export, however, saw a double-digit growth in September.
Jakarta’s Minimum Wage Exceeds Rp 5 million
Business 9 hours ago

Jakarta’s Minimum Wage Exceeds Rp 5 million

 Labor unions across Jakarta have previously demanded a 15 percent rise, proposing a provincial minimum wage of Rp 5.6 million.
27 Former Corruption Convicts Vie for House Seats
News 10 hours ago

27 Former Corruption Convicts Vie for House Seats

 Among these candidates are notable figures who previously held prominent public positions such as Susno Duadji and Nurdin Halid.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Ba’asyir Visits Gibran’s Office to Hand Over Letter
1
Ba’asyir Visits Gibran’s Office to Hand Over Letter
2
Astra’s Bank Saqu Eyes Solopreneurs
3
University Student Arrested for Alleged Coldplay Ticket Scam 
4
Nearly 1,000 Rohingya Refugees Arrive by Boat in Aceh in One Week
5
3 Indonesians in Gaza Unreachable After Israel Attack on Hospital ​​​​​​​
Opini Title
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED