Ganjar Says New Capital City Creation Must be Completed

Semarang. Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo stressed that the creation of the new national capital in East Kalimantan must be completed by whoever leads the government because it has been mandated by the law.

Ganjar is the first potential candidate for the 2024 presidential election to explicitly express support for the relocation of the national capital from Jakarta to Nusantara, a yet-to-be-built city located between East Kalimantan’s biggest cities of Balikpapan and Samarinda.

The new capital city was initiated by President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo who won support from a vast majority of the House of Representatives when the government proposed the bill on its creation.

With Jokowi’s term set to reach the constitutional limit in 2024, there’s doubt that the massive project will get as much enthusiasm as his when the regime changes. A successor from the opposing camp could possibly derail or discontinue the capital city relocation, which so far has attracted many global investors.

“It has been enacted into a law, meaning that if we don’t execute [the creation of the new capital city] we will simply break the law,” Ganjar said during an exclusive interview with BTV’s Fristian Griec aired on Friday night.

“Any elected leader must swear a solemn oath that he will obey the law before assuming office. No matter what, we must get it done because the law is there to be implemented.”

Ganjar said the president has laid the foundations for the new capital by adopting the related law and building a toll road linking the provincial capital of Samarinda and Balikpapan.

“With such strong foundations, we can’t afford to leave it unfinished. The toll road has been completed to improve transportation but its surrounding areas must be able to make use of it for their growth,” Ganjar said.

According to the latest research from CLSA Sekuritas Indonesia, various construction companies have secured 19 projects totaling Rp 5.3 trillion ($357 million). The projects include the construction of roads, highways, bridges, and dams.

The government estimated Nusantara development would cost around $32 billion to develop. The state budget would only bear 19 percent of the cost of building basic infrastructure, parks, and the government's offices and residential buildings for public officials.

Leaders of the opposition Social Justice Party (PKS) have publicly challenged the capital relocation and questioned its benefits to the national economy while defending Jakarta’s status quo.

They also signaled support for former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan’s presidential aspiration. Anies has been officially nominated for president by the National Democratic Party (Nasdem).