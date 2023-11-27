Ganjar to Launch Campaign in Papua, Prabowo and Anies Commence in Greater Jakarta

Jakarta. The start of the presidential campaign season is set for Tuesday, allowing the three contenders a span of two months and 10 days to engage and persuade voters.

The trio gathered at the General Election Commission (KPU) building in Jakarta on Monday to endorse an “integrity pact,” committing to ensure a peaceful election and to avoid the use of racial and sectarian issues throughout the campaign.

Ganjar Pranowo announced immediate plans to head to Papua for the start of his campaign, while his running mate, Mohammad Mahfud, is scheduled to visit Aceh.

"We are fully geared up for our roadshow. I will be departing for Papua, and Mr. Mahfud will set off for Aceh. We are simultaneously launching campaigns from both the eastern and western ends of Indonesia," the former Central Java governor told reporters at the event.

Anies Baswedan disclosed plans to initiate the first rally in Jakarta, where he previously served as governor for one term. Meanwhile, his ticket mate, Muhaimin Iskandar, will focus on campaigning in Surabaya.

“We've decided to hold separate rallies to expand our reach, aiming to connect with a larger audience,” elaborated Anies.

Prabowo Subianto said the early campaign would commence in Greater Jakarta, although a clarification from a campaign team member mentioned that the rally would not immediately begin on Tuesday.

Prabowo is aligned with Solo Mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the eldest son of President Joko Widodo.

The president's office confirmed that both Prabowo, the current defense minister, and Mahfud, the chief security minister, have been granted leave from their cabinet positions to concentrate entirely on their campaign.

KPU Chairman Hasyim Asyari urged all candidates to abstain from engaging in smear campaigns against their opponents, emphasizing the importance of "promoting their own qualities and proposed programs" if elected.

