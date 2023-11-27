Monday, November 27, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Ganjar to Launch Campaign in Papua, Prabowo and Anies Commence in Greater Jakarta

Theressia Silalahi & Heru Andriyanto
November 27, 2023 | 9:05 pm
SHARE
Presidential and vice presidential candidates pose for a group photo in Jakarta, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. (Antara Photo/Galih Pradipta)
Presidential and vice presidential candidates pose for a group photo in Jakarta, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. (Antara Photo/Galih Pradipta)

Jakarta. The start of the presidential campaign season is set for Tuesday, allowing the three contenders a span of two months and 10 days to engage and persuade voters.

The trio gathered at the General Election Commission (KPU) building in Jakarta on Monday to endorse an “integrity pact,” committing to ensure a peaceful election and to avoid the use of racial and sectarian issues throughout the campaign.

Ganjar Pranowo announced immediate plans to head to Papua for the start of his campaign, while his running mate, Mohammad Mahfud, is scheduled to visit Aceh.

"We are fully geared up for our roadshow. I will be departing for Papua, and Mr. Mahfud will set off for Aceh. We are simultaneously launching campaigns from both the eastern and western ends of Indonesia," the former Central Java governor told reporters at the event.

Advertisement

Anies Baswedan disclosed plans to initiate the first rally in Jakarta, where he previously served as governor for one term. Meanwhile, his ticket mate, Muhaimin Iskandar, will focus on campaigning in Surabaya.

“We've decided to hold separate rallies to expand our reach, aiming to connect with a larger audience,” elaborated Anies.

Prabowo Subianto said the early campaign would commence in Greater Jakarta, although a clarification from a campaign team member mentioned that the rally would not immediately begin on Tuesday.

Prabowo is aligned with Solo Mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the eldest son of President Joko Widodo.

The president's office confirmed that both Prabowo, the current defense minister, and Mahfud, the chief security minister, have been granted leave from their cabinet positions to concentrate entirely on their campaign.

KPU Chairman Hasyim Asyari urged all candidates to abstain from engaging in smear campaigns against their opponents, emphasizing the importance of "promoting their own qualities and proposed programs" if elected.

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Ganjar to Launch Campaign in Papua, Prabowo and Anies Commence in Greater Jakarta
News 13 minutes ago

Ganjar to Launch Campaign in Papua, Prabowo and Anies Commence in Greater Jakarta

 Prabowo and Mahfud have secured permit from the president to take a leave and focus on the political campaign.
Indonesian FM to Tell UN Security Council to Do More to Stop War in Gaza
News 5 hours ago

Indonesian FM to Tell UN Security Council to Do More to Stop War in Gaza

 The UN Security Council will hold a session on the Gaza conflict on Wednesday as the humanitarian pause in the enclave enters its final day.
Presidential Candidates Sign Integrity Pact for Peaceful Election
News 6 hours ago

Presidential Candidates Sign Integrity Pact for Peaceful Election

 Representatives from 18 political parties, alongside the National Police chief and the Armed Forces commander, also endorsed a similar pact.
Christopher Luxon Sworn in as New Zealand Prime Minister
News 8 hours ago

Christopher Luxon Sworn in as New Zealand Prime Minister

 He said he would hold his first Cabinet meeting Tuesday and look to quickly finalize a 100-day plan.
It’s Absurd to See War in 'Super Modern' World: Jokowi
News 9 hours ago

It’s Absurd to See War in 'Super Modern' World: Jokowi

 Jokowi says independence is the inalienable right of all nations.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

UK’s Prince Edward Gives Awards to 23 Young Indonesians
1
UK’s Prince Edward Gives Awards to 23 Young Indonesians
2
The Army’s Top Post Remains Vacant
3
Indonesia’s Exports to UAE Expected to Increase by $4B with CEPA Trade Pact
4
Nawawi to be Installed as New KPK Chairman Replacing Embattled Firli
5
State-Owned Enterprises Yield Rp 74 Trillion in Dividends
Opini Title
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED