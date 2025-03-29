Garuda Passenger Caught Vaping in Business Class, Triggers Public Outcry

Jakarta. A business class passenger aboard a Garuda Indonesia flight from Jakarta to Medan was caught vaping in the cabin, sparking public outrage after a video of the incident went viral online.

Garuda Indonesia CEO Wamildan Tsani confirmed the incident occurred during a flight on Thursday and said the airline has taken firm action.

"Garuda Indonesia can confirm that strict measures have been taken against the passenger shown in the viral video using an electronic cigarette onboard," Wamildan said in a statement on Saturday. "The disruptive passenger was reprimanded twice during the flight."

The aircraft’s pilot also notified authorities at Kualanamu International Airport to handle the case in accordance with national and international aviation safety regulations.

"Upon arrival at Kualanamu Airport, the passenger was handed over to aviation security officers for further investigation," Wamildan said. The passenger’s identity has not been disclosed, and it remains unclear whether any legal sanctions have been imposed.

According to Indonesian civil aviation regulations, passengers may carry e-cigarette devices in the cabin, but using them is strictly prohibited. The devices must be switched off and either carried personally or packed in luggage, with a maximum battery capacity of 100Wh and liquid content limited to 100ml in a transparent container.

"While passengers are allowed to bring e-cigarette devices onboard, using them during the flight is a serious violation," Wamildan emphasized.

"Smoking and vaping onboard are strictly forbidden under both national and international aviation regulations. We have zero tolerance for such behavior and will take stern action against offenders."

In the widely shared video, the passenger is seen vaping multiple times while pretending to be asleep, with his eyes closed and earphones on. He appears to exhale the vapor discreetly in an effort to avoid detection by other passengers.

