Garut Explosion Update: What Went Wrong in Ammo Blast That Killed 13

Juan Ardya Guardiola
May 12, 2025 | 6:02 pm
Brigadier General Wahyu Yudhayana, the Army's Head of Public Information, gives an update on the ammo blast that killed 13 in Garut, West Java, Monday, May 12, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Juan Ardya Guardiola)
Garut, West Java. A total of 13 people were killed on Monday following an accidental explosion of expired ammunition during a military disposal operation in Garut, West Java, according to the Indonesian Army. The death toll was initially reported as 11.

The blast occurred around 9:30 a.m. local time in Sagara village, Cibalong subdistrict, when Army personnel from the Army’s Central Ammunition Depot III were conducting a scheduled disposal of decommissioned munitions. The explosion killed four soldiers and nine civilians.

Brigadier General Wahyu Yudhayana, the Army’s Head of Public Information, confirmed the fatality count in a press briefing on Monday afternoon. All victims were taken to Pameungpeuk Regional General Hospital.

The explosion took place in a pit prepared specifically to destroy detonators that had been used in an earlier phase of the operation. The Army said the main disposal procedure, which involved two other ammunition pits, had been conducted according to protocol and was completed without incident.

"Suddenly, a blast erupted from the pit where the detonators were being placed, resulting in the deaths of 13 people," Brig. Gen. Wahyu said. “We deeply mourn the loss of both our soldiers and civilians.”

The military named the four deceased soldiers as Col. Antonius Hermawan, Maj. Anda Rohanda, Cpl. Eri Priambodo, and Pvt. Aprio Syeryawan. The nine civilians who died have been identified as local residents from the surrounding area.

Initial findings suggest that civilians may have approached the site after hearing the first explosion, a practice reportedly common among locals who scavenge leftover metal fragments after military disposal activities. However, the Army is still investigating the cause of the blast and the presence of civilians so close to the danger zone.

The disposal site, located on land owned by the Garut branch of the Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BKSDA), has been routinely used for ammunition destruction and is situated far from residential areas.

Brig. Gen. Wahyu said the Army has secured the location and is coordinating with local authorities to ensure public safety. The area remains off-limits while teams continue to check for any remaining hazardous materials.

“We will conduct a thorough investigation into this incident,” Wahyu said. “Our deepest condolences go out to the families of all victims. The fallen soldiers were dedicated servicemen, and we grieve together with the families of the civilians who lost their lives.”

Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

