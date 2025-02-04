Gaza Health Officials Report Over 55,000 Killed in Ongoing Israel-Hamas War

Gaza. The death toll from the 20-month Israel-Hamas war has surpassed 55,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry on Wednesday, as hospitals reported that at least 21 people were killed while heading to aid distribution sites.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths near those sites remain unclear. The Israeli military said it fired warning shots in central Gaza at "suspects" who posed a threat to troops.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which operates several aid distribution centers, said at least five of its local workers were killed in an attack it blamed on Hamas while en route to a distribution point.

The Gaza Health Ministry, which does not differentiate between civilians and combatants in its reporting, said women and children make up more than half of the 55,000 dead. Israel maintains it targets only militants and holds Hamas responsible for civilian casualties, accusing the group of embedding its fighters in densely populated areas.

According to the ministry, 55,104 people have been killed and 127,394 wounded since the war began. Thousands more are believed to be buried under rubble or in areas unreachable by emergency crews. Wednesday’s deaths were not included in the latest count.

While the Health Ministry is run by Gaza’s Hamas-led government, its data is compiled by medical professionals. Previous casualty counts from the ministry have largely aligned with independent assessments, though Israel has disputed the accuracy of its figures.

Casualties Near Separate Aid Sites

Health officials said 14 people were killed on their way to collect food near the southern city of Rafah, with their bodies taken to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. In central Gaza, Al-Awda Hospital reported another seven people killed en route to an aid site.

The Israeli military said troops fired warning shots before dawn at individuals “advancing while posing a threat” in central Gaza. It did not comment on the reported fatalities in Rafah.

Safaa Farmawi told the AP that her 16-year-old daughter, Ghazal Eyad, was killed while attempting to collect aid in Rafah.

“My daughter went ahead of me to get food. I looked for her but couldn’t find her. People told me she was martyred,” Farmawi said.

Near-daily shootings have occurred as large crowds gather at aid sites operated by a newly formed group not recognized by the United Nations. Palestinian witnesses have previously claimed Israeli troops opened fire on aid seekers, while the Israeli military has acknowledged firing warning shots at individuals approaching troops suspiciously.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation stated that its distribution sites have seen no violence and urged civilians to stay on designated routes. It recently paused operations to review safety protocols with Israeli authorities.

Aid Workers Killed in Bus Attack

The foundation accused Hamas of attacking a bus carrying around two dozen of its Palestinian staffers delivering aid. The group said at least five workers were killed, several others injured, and some may have been taken hostage.

The attack reportedly occurred west of Khan Younis, as the team traveled to an aid site.

“Our hearts are broken, and our thoughts and prayers are with every victim, every family, and every person still unaccounted for,” the foundation said in a statement. The AP could not independently verify the claim.

Aid Delivery System Marred by Chaos

A newly introduced aid delivery system has been plagued by violence and disorder. The longstanding UN-run distribution mechanism has faltered under Israeli restrictions and growing lawlessness, despite the easing of a complete blockade between March and May.

Experts and human rights groups warn of widespread hunger and an imminent famine in Gaza’s population of 2 million unless Israel lifts its blockade and halts military operations. Israel says the new system is intended to prevent Hamas from diverting aid. However, UN agencies and major NGOs say there's no proof of systematic diversion and criticize the system for violating humanitarian norms by limiting access and forcing mass displacement.

Israel Recovers Two Hostage Bodies

On Wednesday, Israel announced it had recovered the remains of two additional hostages held in Gaza. One of the victims was identified as Yair Yaakov, killed during Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack. His partner and two children were taken captive and later released in a ceasefire deal.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant described the recovery operation as "complex," without providing further details. The military said the remains were found in Khan Younis.

The war began after Hamas-led militants killed about 1,200 people in Israel, mostly civilians, and took 251 hostages. More than half have been released through ceasefires or other arrangements. Israeli forces have rescued eight and recovered dozens of bodies.

Hamas has said it will only release the remaining 53 captives, fewer than half believed to be alive, in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a permanent ceasefire, and a full Israeli withdrawal. It has offered to cede power to a politically independent Palestinian authority but refuses to disarm.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected those terms, saying Israel will only agree to temporary truces to recover hostages. He has pledged to continue the war until all hostages are returned and Hamas is defeated, disarmed, or exiled.

Netanyahu also insists Israel will maintain control over Gaza indefinitely and facilitate the "voluntary emigration" of much of the population. Palestinians and most of the international community reject such proposals, calling them potential violations of international law.

