Gerindra Deputy Clarifies Prabowo’s Remarks on Forgiving Corruptors

Jakarta. Deputy Chairman of the Gerindra Party, Habiburokhman, clarified President Prabowo Subianto's recent statement about forgiving corruptors if they return stolen state funds. According to Habiburokhman, Prabowo’s remarks focus on maximizing asset recovery rather than pardoning corruptors from legal consequences.

“What the President meant is clearly related to asset recovery. The ultimate goal in combating corruption is to maximize the recovery of stolen state assets,” Habiburokhman said at the Parliament Complex in Senayan, Jakarta, on Thursday.

He explained that Prabowo seeks to ensure comprehensive asset recovery in corruption cases, as the final recovered amounts often fall short of initial estimates by law enforcement.

“When trials conclude, the public often questions why the recovered assets don’t match what was initially reported. This discrepancy arises because state losses aren’t limited to monetary value but include environmental damage and other excessive impacts,” he added.

Habiburokhman said legal action against corruptors remains intact. However, he added that the law allows reduced sentences for those who cooperate or act as whistleblowers.

“That’s what President Prabowo conveyed. He used a more casual tone, but it’s not about pardoning corruptors,” Habiburokhman concluded.

Earlier, President Prabowo reiterated his commitment to strict legal action against corruption while offering corruptors a chance to repent.

“I am currently providing an opportunity for those involved to repent,” Prabowo said during a meeting with Indonesian students at Al-Azhar University in Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday.

He also urged corruptors to immediately return the public funds they had stolen.

“To those who have stolen from the people, return what you took. If you do, perhaps we can forgive you—but return it first,” President Prabowo firmly stated.

