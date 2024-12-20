Gerindra Deputy Clarifies Prabowo’s Remarks on Forgiving Corruptors

Yustinus Paat
December 20, 2024 | 5:14 pm
SHARE
President Prabowo Subianto waves as he departs from Jakarta to head to Cairo for D-8 Summit on Dec. 17, 2024. (Antara Photo/Galih Pradipta)
President Prabowo Subianto waves as he departs from Jakarta to head to Cairo for D-8 Summit on Dec. 17, 2024. (Antara Photo/Galih Pradipta)

Jakarta. Deputy Chairman of the Gerindra Party, Habiburokhman, clarified President Prabowo Subianto's recent statement about forgiving corruptors if they return stolen state funds. According to Habiburokhman, Prabowo’s remarks focus on maximizing asset recovery rather than pardoning corruptors from legal consequences.

“What the President meant is clearly related to asset recovery. The ultimate goal in combating corruption is to maximize the recovery of stolen state assets,” Habiburokhman said at the Parliament Complex in Senayan, Jakarta, on Thursday.

He explained that Prabowo seeks to ensure comprehensive asset recovery in corruption cases, as the final recovered amounts often fall short of initial estimates by law enforcement.

“When trials conclude, the public often questions why the recovered assets don’t match what was initially reported. This discrepancy arises because state losses aren’t limited to monetary value but include environmental damage and other excessive impacts,” he added.

Advertisement

Habiburokhman said legal action against corruptors remains intact. However, he added that the law allows reduced sentences for those who cooperate or act as whistleblowers.

“That’s what President Prabowo conveyed. He used a more casual tone, but it’s not about pardoning corruptors,” Habiburokhman concluded.

Earlier, President Prabowo reiterated his commitment to strict legal action against corruption while offering corruptors a chance to repent.

“I am currently providing an opportunity for those involved to repent,” Prabowo said during a meeting with Indonesian students at Al-Azhar University in Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday.

He also urged corruptors to immediately return the public funds they had stolen.

“To those who have stolen from the people, return what you took. If you do, perhaps we can forgive you—but return it first,” President Prabowo firmly stated.

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

KPK Raids OJK's Office Over Alleged CSR Fund Corruption
News 18 minutes ago

KPK Raids OJK's Office Over Alleged CSR Fund Corruption

 The KPK raided the offices of the OJK on Thursday, following a similar operation at Bank Indonesia (BI) earlier in the week.
Gerindra Deputy Clarifies Prabowo’s Remarks on Forgiving Corruptors
News 1 hours ago

Gerindra Deputy Clarifies Prabowo’s Remarks on Forgiving Corruptors

 According to Habiburokhman, Prabowo’s remarks focus on maximizing asset recovery rather than pardoning corruptors from legal consequences.
Japanese Ambassador Praises Budi Karya Sumadi’s Role in Strengthening Indonesia-Japan Ties
Special Updates 2 hours ago

Japanese Ambassador Praises Budi Karya Sumadi’s Role in Strengthening Indonesia-Japan Ties

 Japanese Ambassador Masaki Yasushi honors ex-Minister Budi Karya Sumadi for receiving Japan's Order of the Rising Sun on Nov. 6, 2024.
Gov't Sets High Hopes for Cooperatives to Boost Growth
Special Updates 2 hours ago

Gov't Sets High Hopes for Cooperatives to Boost Growth

 The government has provided funding for Indonesian cooperatives or people-centered enterprises.
Sritex Takes Last Legal Avenue after Supreme Court Rejects Appeal against Bankruptcy Ruling
Business 3 hours ago

Sritex Takes Last Legal Avenue after Supreme Court Rejects Appeal against Bankruptcy Ruling

 A district court declared Sritex bankrupt on October 21 after a lawsuit was filed by creditor Indo Bharat Rayon over unpaid debts.
News Index

Most Popular

Foreign Visitors Call Out DWP, Alleging Police Extortion at Indonesia's Biggest EDM Event
1
Foreign Visitors Call Out DWP, Alleging Police Extortion at Indonesia's Biggest EDM Event
2
Police Deny Allegations of Extortion at Djakarta Warehouse Project 2024
3
"Matur Nuwun": Mary Jane Veloso Thanks Indonesia Before Returning to Manila
4
BYD’s New EV Plant in Subang to Create 18,000 Jobs
5
BRI Assures Customers' Data and Funds Are Safe Following Alleged Bashe Ransomware Attack
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED