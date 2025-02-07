Gerindra Executive Sufmi Dasco Says Some Ministers Struggle to Align with President Prabowo

Jakarta. Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, acting chairman of President Prabowo Subianto’s Great Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra), revealed on Friday that several ministers are struggling to align with the president’s policies.

His remarks came two days after Prabowo hinted at a possible cabinet reshuffle during an emotional speech at a gathering with the Muslim organization Nahdlatul Ulama.

"I have heard that some ministers are not in sync with the president’s vision. However, any decision regarding a reshuffle is entirely the president’s prerogative," Dasco told reporters at the legislature building in Jakarta.

"I received reports about disharmony within the cabinet, but whether that will lead to a reshuffle is up to the president," he added.

Dasco also acknowledged concerns about the performance of certain ministers, though he did not provide specific details.

Prabowo Signals Potential Cabinet Reshuffle

Speaking before Nahdlatul Ulama members on Wednesday, Prabowo said that he is prepared to reorganize his cabinet after evaluating ministerial performance during his first 100 days in office.

Prabowo, who was sworn in as president on October 20, marked his 100th day in office on January 28.

“I have repeatedly warned that those who remain stubborn and fail to meet the people’s demands or uphold good governance in the first 100 days will have to answer to me,” Prabowo said.

The president added that his top priority is to establish a "clean and pro-people government" that is free from corruption and abuse of power.

“We exercised patience during the first 100 days, giving all state institutions and agencies a chance for self-correction. Clean yourselves up, or we will come for you,” he warned.

Later, when asked by reporters whether he was considering a cabinet reshuffle, Prabowo responded: “I already put it in plain Indonesian.”

