Gerindra's Ahmad Muzani Responds to Cabinet Reshuffle Rumors in Prabowo's Administration

Yustinus Paat
January 22, 2025 | 2:46 pm
The Secretary-General of the Gerindra Party, Ahmad Muzani.(Beritasatu.com/Yustinus Patris Paat)
The Secretary-General of the Gerindra Party, Ahmad Muzani.(Beritasatu.com/Yustinus Patris Paat)

Jakarta. Ahmad Muzani, Secretary-General of the Gerindra Party, responded to rumors about a potential cabinet reshuffle in President Prabowo Subianto's administration as the 100-day mark approaches. 

“That [reshuffle] is entirely the president’s prerogative. I haven’t asked, and I haven’t met with him,” Muzani said on Tuesday.

Rumors suggest that one of the ministers possibly facing reshuffle is the Higher Education, Science, and Technology Minister Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro. Satryo has come under scrutiny following protests by his own employees on Monday, over a controversial employee rotation policy.

Read More:
Minister Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro Reconciles with Dismissed Civil Servant After Protest

The employees even sent satirical flower arrangements to Satryo, urging President Prabowo to reevaluate the policy.

In response, Muzani said President Prabowo would address any issues arising within the cabinet with wisdom. He added that feedback from various parties will serve as a basis for evaluation to improve the cabinet’s performance.

“Prabowo always views criticism as part of the effort to perfect the governance system,” said Muzani.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the cabinet reshuffle in President Prabowo Subianto’s administration. However, Gerindra assures that President Prabowo will carefully consider every decision to improve the government.

