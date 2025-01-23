German National Deported from Bali for Attempting to Climb Mt. Agung Without Guide

Singaraja, Bali. The Immigration Office in Bali’s Singaraja district has deported a German national, identified by the initials KES, for attempting to climb Mount Agung without a guide, defying instructions from local authorities.

Local regulations mandate that hikers on Mount Agung be accompanied by local guides following a recent tragedy in which a South Korean tourist was found dead in a ravine on the mountain after hiking alone.

Mount Agung is known for its dense vegetation and deep ravines, which pose significant risks to hikers unfamiliar with the terrain.

Hendra Setiawan, Head of the Singaraja Immigration Office, said the German tourist was found guilty of violating regulations issued by the Forestry and Environment Department regarding risk prevention for hiking Mount Agung during extreme weather conditions.

“KES is confirmed to have violated the regulation … by intentionally attempting to climb Mount Agung without a local guide,” Hendra said.

Hendra also noted that KES’s visa was valid until January 30. However, during his visit, KES attempted to climb the mountain on January 17 via the Pura Pasar Agung route in Sebudi Village, Karangasem, without a guide. Forest rangers had warned against climbing without a local guide, but KES ignored the warning and was subsequently reported to local police and the immigration office.

After several days in detention, KES was deported on Wednesday through I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport on a flight to Phuket, Thailand.

Hendra urged the public to cooperate in maintaining safety and environmental preservation in Bali by reporting violations to the authorities, particularly Immigration.

“Public cooperation is crucial in maintaining security and comfort for everyone,” Hendra said.

