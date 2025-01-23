German National Deported from Bali for Attempting to Climb Mt. Agung Without Guide

BeritaBali.com
January 23, 2025 | 1:59 pm
SHARE
Authorities in Singaraja, Bali prevent a German tourist from climbing Mt. Agung without a guide, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (Beritabali.com)
Authorities in Singaraja, Bali prevent a German tourist from climbing Mt. Agung without a guide, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (Beritabali.com)

Singaraja, Bali. The Immigration Office in Bali’s Singaraja district has deported a German national, identified by the initials KES, for attempting to climb Mount Agung without a guide, defying instructions from local authorities.

Local regulations mandate that hikers on Mount Agung be accompanied by local guides following a recent tragedy in which a South Korean tourist was found dead in a ravine on the mountain after hiking alone.

Mount Agung is known for its dense vegetation and deep ravines, which pose significant risks to hikers unfamiliar with the terrain.

Hendra Setiawan, Head of the Singaraja Immigration Office, said the German tourist was found guilty of violating regulations issued by the Forestry and Environment Department regarding risk prevention for hiking Mount Agung during extreme weather conditions.

“KES is confirmed to have violated the regulation … by intentionally attempting to climb Mount Agung without a local guide,” Hendra said.

Hendra also noted that KES’s visa was valid until January 30. However, during his visit, KES attempted to climb the mountain on January 17 via the Pura Pasar Agung route in Sebudi Village, Karangasem, without a guide. Forest rangers had warned against climbing without a local guide, but KES ignored the warning and was subsequently reported to local police and the immigration office.

After several days in detention, KES was deported on Wednesday through I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport on a flight to Phuket, Thailand.

Hendra urged the public to cooperate in maintaining safety and environmental preservation in Bali by reporting violations to the authorities, particularly Immigration.

“Public cooperation is crucial in maintaining security and comfort for everyone,” Hendra said.

Tags:
#Crime
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

German National Deported from Bali for Attempting to Climb Mt. Agung Without Guide
News 1 hours ago

German National Deported from Bali for Attempting to Climb Mt. Agung Without Guide

 Mount Agung is known for its dense vegetation and deep ravines, which pose significant risks to hikers unfamiliar with the terrain.
EU Unbothered by Indonesia’s Interest in Cheap Russian Oil
Business 2 hours ago

EU Unbothered by Indonesia’s Interest in Cheap Russian Oil

 EU says that Indonesia is a sovereign state and has the right to decide from which country it imports its oil, even if it comes from Russia.
‘Not $1 Billion’: Indonesia Says Apple’s Investment Commitment Only $200M
Business 2 hours ago

‘Not $1 Billion’: Indonesia Says Apple’s Investment Commitment Only $200M

 The $200 million figure includes capital expenditures such as land acquisition, construction costs, and equipment procurement.
Strict Reminder: Smoking Along Malioboro Tourist Street Is a Crime
Lifestyle 2 hours ago

Strict Reminder: Smoking Along Malioboro Tourist Street Is a Crime

 Individuals caught smoking on Malioboro Street will face a fine of Rp 7.5 million ($461), authorities announced on Thursday.
Saudi Crown Prince Pledges $600B Investment During Phone Call with Trump
News 2 hours ago

Saudi Crown Prince Pledges $600B Investment During Phone Call with Trump

 On Monday after his inauguration, Trump talked about possibly heading to the kingdom again as his first foreign trip, like he did in 2017.
News Index

Most Popular

Russia Open to Export Its Cheap Oil to Indonesia
1
Russia Open to Export Its Cheap Oil to Indonesia
2
Review: Topher Grace's Winston is the Cherry on Top of Mark Wahlberg’s Intense ‘Flight Risk’
3
Gianyar Regency Shuts Down 'Russian Village' PARQ Ubud
4
Attempts to Displace Gazans is Unacceptable: Indonesia on Trump’s Relocation Plan
5
Trump Administration Removes White House Spanish-Language Page
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED