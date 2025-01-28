German National Linked to PARQ Ubud Faces Land Conversion Charges

Yovanda Noni
January 28, 2025 | 9:02 am
The Bali Police held a press conference on the illegal land conversion case involving a German national identified as AF, on Jan. 28, 2025. (Bali Regional Police)
Denpasar. A 53-year-old German national, identified as AF, has been named a suspect by the Bali Police for illegally converting protected rice paddies and sustainable agricultural land into commercial developments.

AF, who reportedly serves as the Director of Parq Ubud Partners, Tomorrow Land Development Bali, and Alfa Management Bali, is accused of constructing a villa, spa center, and animal farm in Ubud without obtaining the necessary permits.

On Jan. 20, the Gianyar Regency Government officially shut down PARQ Ubud, also known as "The Russian Village," located on Jalan Sriwedari in Tegallalang, Ubud. The closure was enforced due to multiple local regulation violations. PARQ Ubud, an apartment complex with a co-working space, restaurant, café, and other facilities, had previously been the subject of meetings with the Gianyar Regency Government on May 30 and Nov. 1, 2024, to address its building permit issues.

“The suspect developed these facilities on protected rice paddies and sustainable agricultural land, violating zoning regulations,” Bali Regional Police Chief Daniel Adityajaya said on Tuesday.

Police investigations revealed that the construction site spans three zones: sustainable agricultural land and protected rice paddy, plantation, and tourism areas. Investigators, who interviewed 28 witnesses and examined 34 ownership certificates, worked closely with Gianyar Regency’s Public Works and Housing Department to confirm the violation of spatial planning laws.

The illegal land conversion has been linked to a decline in Bali’s agricultural land and has impacted food self-sufficiency efforts in the region.

#Crime
