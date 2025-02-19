German Tourist Found Dead in Villa Pool on Gili Air Lombok

Muhammad Awaludin
February 19, 2025 | 9:20 pm
Police officers carry the body of a 36-year-old German national, identified as HFCI, after he was found dead in the swimming pool of Villa Gilzein on Gili Air, Lombok, on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025.
Police officers carry the body of a 36-year-old German national, identified as HFCI, after he was found dead in the swimming pool of Villa Gilzein on Gili Air, Lombok, on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/M. Awaluddin)

Lombok. A 36-year-old German national, identified as HFCI, was found dead in the swimming pool of Villa Gilzein on Gili Air, Gili Indah Village, Pemenang District, Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, on Wednesday.

According to Pemenang Police Chief Susila Artana, the victim was first discovered by two friends who were staying at the villa with him.

Police reports indicate that the trio had returned from the beach around 11 p.m. local time. After arriving at the villa, they swam together in the pool for about an hour. At around midnight, the two friends went to their rooms to rest, leaving the victim alone in the pool.

“Shortly after, they heard him talking on the phone, but the conversation was unclear,” said Susila.

It wasn't until Wednesday morning, at approximately 8:30 a.m., that the two friends left their rooms and found the victim lying motionless at the bottom of the pool. They immediately alerted the villa’s reception, who then contacted the police.

Pemenang Police officers promptly arrived at the scene and transported the body to Bhayangkara Hospital for further examination. The cause of death remains under investigation.

“At this point, the villa staff and witnesses have not been able to determine the exact cause of death,” Susila said.

Police are continuing their investigation by questioning witnesses, including the two friends and villa staff, and will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

