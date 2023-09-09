Saturday, September 9, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Germany Beats US in Historic Match to Reach Basketball World Cup Final

Associated Press
September 8, 2023 | 11:21 pm
SHARE
Germany guard Andreas Obst lays on the ground as teammates celebrate after winning against the United States in a Basketball World Cup semi-final game in Manila, Philippines, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Germany guard Andreas Obst lays on the ground as teammates celebrate after winning against the United States in a Basketball World Cup semi-final game in Manila, Philippines, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Berlin. Germany pulled off the biggest upset of its basketball existence, and hardly anyone back home seemed to notice.

The Germans held on to beat the United States 113-111 in the Basketball World Cup semifinals on Friday in Manila and reached the final for the first time, setting up a game against Serbia on Sunday for the title.

But unlike the horn-honking and beer-drinking celebrations that normally accompany German wins in World Cup soccer, the streets of Berlin remained free of fanfare on Friday.

The victory was the German national basketball team’s biggest success since winning the 1993 European title and arguably its most spectacular win ever as the team captained by Dennis Schröder defeated the tournament favorites for its first win over the United States.

Advertisement

Perhaps the lack of local atmosphere had to do with the game not being shown on regular TV. In order to watch the game, Germans had to pay for a streaming service.

Sunday's game, however, will be shown on one of the national TV networks.

Although there has been little buildup or coverage for the tournament so far, that is expected to change now.

Tags:
#Sports
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Indonesia Secures 2-0 Victory Over Turkmenistan in Friendly Match
News 7 hours ago

Indonesia Secures 2-0 Victory Over Turkmenistan in Friendly Match

 This FIFA Match Day allowed Indonesia to make a slight improvement in its FIFA ranking, currently at 150th.
Germany Beats US in Historic Match to Reach Basketball World Cup Final
News 7 hours ago

Germany Beats US in Historic Match to Reach Basketball World Cup Final

 The victory was the German national basketball team’s biggest success since winning the 1993.
KPU Proposes Shortened Registration Period for Presidential Candidates to One Week
News 7 hours ago

KPU Proposes Shortened Registration Period for Presidential Candidates to One Week

 The KPU's plan is to announce the eligible presidential candidates and their running mates on November 13.
Jokowi Holds Talks on Nusantara with South Korean and Chinese Leaders
Business 11 hours ago

Jokowi Holds Talks on Nusantara with South Korean and Chinese Leaders

 Jokowi said that Chinese investors had expressed a new commitment to invest approximately $21.7 billion in Indonesia.
Police Face Criticism as Tear Gas Munitions Land at School during Rempang Island Riot
News 16 hours ago

Police Face Criticism as Tear Gas Munitions Land at School during Rempang Island Riot

 Reports indicate that some children experienced excessive tearing in their eyes when the tear gas infiltrated their classrooms.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Mario Dandy Gets 12-Year Prison Sentence, Ordered to Pay Victim Rp 25B
1
Mario Dandy Gets 12-Year Prison Sentence, Ordered to Pay Victim Rp 25B
2
Indonesia Passes ASEAN Chairmanship Baton to Laos
3
ASEAN Establishes New Troika to Find Solution on Myanmar Crisis
4
ASEAN’s Economy Can Fall Apart if It Drops Neutral Stance on US-China
5
Canada, ASEAN Become Strategic Partners as Trade Pact Talks Continue
Opini Title
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Improving Health and Reducing Health Risks Requires Ideal Body Composition, Not Just Weight
Improving Health and Reducing Health Risks Requires Ideal Body Composition, Not Just Weight
A Journey Towards Indonesia’s Higher Economic Growth
A Journey Towards Indonesia’s Higher Economic Growth
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED