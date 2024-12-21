Germany Mourns Magdeburg Christmas Market Tragedy as Motive Remains Unclear

Associated Press
December 21, 2024 | 2:24 pm
Forensics work on a damaged car sitting with its doors open after a driver plowed into a busy Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, early Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (Hendrik Schmidt/dpa via AP)
Forensics work on a damaged car sitting with its doors open after a driver plowed into a busy Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, early Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (Hendrik Schmidt/dpa via AP)

Magdeburg. Germany was left reeling Saturday after a Saudi doctor deliberately drove a black BMW into a crowded Christmas market in Magdeburg, killing at least two people, including a small child, and injuring more than 60 others. Authorities have yet to determine the motive behind Friday evening's attack.

The suspect, a 50-year-old who has lived in Germany for nearly 20 years and practiced medicine, was arrested at the scene and taken into custody for questioning.

The attack shocked the nation, marred a cherished holiday tradition, and prompted several cities to cancel weekend Christmas markets out of precaution and solidarity. Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Interior Minister Nancy Faeser were set to visit Magdeburg Saturday, where a memorial service will be held at the city’s cathedral.

“My thoughts are with the victims and their families,” Scholz posted on X. “We stand with the people of Magdeburg in this dark hour.”

Friday’s tragedy comes eight years after an Islamic extremist drove a truck into a Berlin Christmas market, killing 13 people. While authorities described the Magdeburg suspect as a lone perpetrator, they have yet to rule out additional fatalities, as 15 of the injured remain in serious condition.

“This attack is a terrible tragedy,” said Saxony-Anhalt Governor Reiner Haseloff. “Every life lost is one too many.”

The suspect, identified as a doctor practicing in Bernburg, moved to Germany in 2006. Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry condemned the attack but did not address the suspect’s ties to the kingdom.

Christmas markets, a centuries-old German tradition, were disrupted by sirens and chaos Friday night. Magdeburg residents expressed their grief and disbelief, calling it “a dark day” for their city.

Flags will be flown at half-staff across Saxony-Anhalt, with federal institutions expected to follow suit as the nation mourns this devastating act of violence.

