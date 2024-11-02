Giant Tree Collapses, Killing Nine Shrine Visitors in Sulawesi

November 3, 2024 | 11:31 pm
Villagers gather at the Bulu Matanre Shrine where a giant tree collapsed on a cabin and killed nine visitors in Lalabata District, Soppeng Regency, South Sulawesi, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Irfandi Ahmad Nasir)
Villagers gather at the Bulu Matanre Shrine where a giant tree collapsed on a cabin and killed nine visitors in Lalabata District, Soppeng Regency, South Sulawesi, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Irfandi Ahmad Nasir)

Soppeng, South Sulawesi. A centuries-old tree, the size of a car, collapsed on a cabin, killing at least nine people who were seeking shelter from a rainstorm in Soppeng Regency, South Sulawesi, on Sunday.

Local officials reported that the incident also left eight people seriously injured, most suffering from broken bones.

The victims were visiting the Bulu Matanre Shrine in Mattabulu Village, Lalabata District, a site known for its ancient graves, according to Akbar Sirajid, an official from the local Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD).

“The tree is hundreds of years old, and the branch that fell onto the cabin was as large as a Toyota Avanza,” Akbar said during a television interview. “This shrine, with its ancient graves, draws many visitors. Villagers said a rainstorm was ongoing when the incident happened.”

The deceased included six women and three men, some of whom were related, he added.

Rescue workers used chainsaws to cut through the fallen tree to reach the injured and retrieve the bodies.

Soppeng District Police Chief, Adjunct Commissioner Andi Yusuf, noted that 20 visitors had taken refuge in the cabin during the storm.

“The tree collapsed immediately after a thunderclap struck the area with a deafening sound around 11 a.m.,” Andi said. “All the bodies have been identified and claimed by their families. We transported them to their homes.”

The victims were identified as Rosmini (37), Marnuni (34), Asse (40), Wammenneng (60), Karyati (55), Rabiah (50), Ikada, Agus, and Nuraeni.

Eight injured visitors were taken to Latemmamala Municipal Hospital. They are identified as Sulfiana (20), Satriana (27), Nafisah (66), Taju (24), Sakkatang (33), Nur Indah Sari (29), Iruse (35), and Iwan (36).

---
Irfandi Ahmad Nasir contributed to this article from Soppeng.

