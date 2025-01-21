Gianyar Regency Shuts Down 'Russian Village' PARQ Ubud

Gianyar, Bali. The Gianyar Regency Government officially closed the PARQ Ubud accommodation, also known as "The Russian Village," on Monday. Located on Jalan Sriwedari in Tegallalang, Ubud, Gianyar, the establishment was shut down for violating several local regulations.

PARQ Ubud is an apartment complex that includes a co-working space, restaurant, café, and other facilities. Before the closure, the Gianyar Regency Government had invited the management of PARQ Ubud to two meetings on May 30, 2024, and Nov. 1, 2024, to discuss building permit issues.

The Gianyar Regent issued an order for the business owner or responsible party to cease operations and close the establishment.

The closure was based on violations of Gianyar Regional Regulation No. 15 of 2015 concerning Public Order and Community Tranquility, particularly Article 19, Paragraph 3, and Gianyar Regional Regulation No. 2 of 2022 on Risk-Based Licensing.

The violations include improper business licensing, zoning discrepancies, and environmental impacts that contravene local regulations. A thorough inspection revealed that PARQ Ubud lacked several essential permits, including the Building Permit (IMB), now known as the Building Construction Approval (PBG), and the Building Function Certificate (SLF).

I Ketut Pasek Lanang Sadia, an official at the Gianyar Regency Secretariat, said the closure followed all legal procedures in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

A video of the closure, which went viral on social media, showed the Gianyar public order officers or Satpol PP sealing the business. The operation was reportedly met with some disruption.

