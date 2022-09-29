Girlfriend of Slain Policeman Yosua Demands Justice

Vera Simanjuntak, center, the girlfriend of slain policeman Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat, speaks to journalists in West Jakarta accompanied by lawyer Kamaruddin Simanjuntak on Sept. 29, 2022. (Ruht Semiono)

Jakarta. The girlfriend of Brigadier Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat, who was murdered on July 8, demanded on Thursday that justice be upheld ahead of the trial against five suspects including former police general Ferdy Sambo who allegedly ordered the killing at his official residence in Jakarta.

Vera Simanjuntak said she wants all the suspects to get “the fairest punishment consistent with their crime”.

The suspects have been charged with premeditated murder which carries the maximum punishment of death.

Speaking at a news conference in West Jakarta, Vera thanked investigators and lawyers for Yosua's family for uncovering the case and bringing all suspects to justice.

“Hopefully the much-awaited trial will run smoothly,” she said.

Yosua was shot multiple times by fellow officer Second Patrolman Richard Eliezer on the order of Ferdy, who himself shot the final bullet at the victim, according to police.

Then the head of the National Police’s profession and internal security division, Ferdy allegedly ordered the murder because Yosua had harassed his wife Putri Candrawathi, now also a suspect in the case.

Ferdy’s assistant identified as Kuat Ma’ruf and a third officer named Brigadier Ricky Rizal were implicated in the case for allegedly witnessing the murder without any attempt to stop it or immediately report it to the police.

Ferdy and six more officers including a brigadier general are accused of obstruction of justice for allegedly tampering with evidence to stage the scene as if Yosua had died in a shootout with Richard.

The Attorney General’s Office said on Wednesday they will submit the case to the South Jakarta District Court as soon as next week.