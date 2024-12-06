Golkar Open to Jokowi Joining After PDI-P Exit

Yustinus Paat
December 6, 2024 | 4:50 pm
SHARE
President Joko Widodo delivers a speech at the Golkar Party congress in Jakarta, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
President Joko Widodo delivers a speech at the Golkar Party congress in Jakarta, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. The Golkar Party has signaled its willingness to welcome Indonesia’s seventh president, Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, as a member following his departure from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P). 

“We are a party for the people, not a family-owned party, and we have no majority shareholders,” said Golkar Deputy Chairman Idrus Marham on Friday. Speaking at a youth event in Jakarta, Idrus underscored that Golkar, one of Indonesia’s oldest and largest political parties, operates like a publicly owned entity, welcoming anyone who shares its vision.

The remarks came days after PDI-P Secretary-General Hasto Kristiyanto announced that Jokowi and his family — including Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, PSI Chairman Kaesang Pangarep, and Medan Mayor Bobby Nasution — were no longer members of PDI-P.

Jokowi’s departure followed his controversial endorsement of Gerindra Party Chairman Prabowo Subianto and Gibran as the presidential and vice-presidential candidates for the 2024 election, a move seen as a betrayal of PDI-P, which backed Ganjar Pranowo for president.

Advertisement

Idrus clarified that Golkar’s willingness to accept Jokowi was not intended to interfere with PDI-P’s internal affairs. “Internal matters of other parties are their business. We respect that and will not meddle in anyone else’s household,” he said.

However, Idrus said that there had been no formal communication between Golkar and Jokowi regarding his potential membership. “As of now, no discussions have taken place, but Golkar remains open to anyone who has the intention to strengthen the party and its mission,” he said.

Jokowi, responding to questions about his political affiliation, declared himself a “party of one” following his exit from PDI-P. “I guess I’m now a one-man party,” he told reporters on Thursday.

Golkar, under the leadership of Bahlil Lahadalia — the former investment minister and current energy and mineral resources minister — has positioned itself as a key player in shaping Indonesia’s future. Idrus emphasized that anyone joining the party must demonstrate a commitment to advancing Golkar’s role in national development.

“Golkar aims to remain a leading party in this republic and a driving force for the nation’s progress,” Idrus concluded.

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Prabowo Hosts Japanese Business Delegation to Strengthen Economic Ties
Business 29 minutes ago

Prabowo Hosts Japanese Business Delegation to Strengthen Economic Ties

 Indonesia intensifies efforts to attract Japanese investment, with President Prabowo hosting Japinda and JJC to discuss economic partnership
Golkar Open to Jokowi Joining After PDI-P Exit
News 59 minutes ago

Golkar Open to Jokowi Joining After PDI-P Exit

 The Golkar Party has signaled its willingness to welcome Indonesia’s seventh president, Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, as a member.
BPOM Head Visits Danone SN Factory, Exploring Potential Partnership to Support Government Programs
Special Updates 1 hours ago

BPOM Head Visits Danone SN Factory, Exploring Potential Partnership to Support Government Programs

 BPOM's visit to Danone SN production facility allows a firsthand examination of the company’s supply chain and production processes.
South Korea's Governing Party Head Supports Suspending Yoon's Powers
News 2 hours ago

South Korea's Governing Party Head Supports Suspending Yoon's Powers

 Impeaching Yoon would require support from 200 of the National Assembly’s 300 members.
KPK to Auction Properties, Vehicles, and Luxury Goods Seized from Disgraced Taxman Rafael Alun
News 3 hours ago

KPK to Auction Properties, Vehicles, and Luxury Goods Seized from Disgraced Taxman Rafael Alun

 Serious bidders must deposit up to Rp 9 billion, depending on the asset's value, to participate in the auction.
News Index

Most Popular

Pramono Anung Secures Outright Win in Jakarta Gubernatorial Election
1
Pramono Anung Secures Outright Win in Jakarta Gubernatorial Election
2
VAT Hike Threatens to Shrink Indonesia's Middle Class Further
3
BMKG Warns of Extreme Weather Risks from Siberian Cold Surge During Year-End Holidays
4
Gov’t to Enforce 12% VAT on January 1 Despite Public Opposition
5
Prabowo Calls for Cutting Overseas Travel to Save $1B from State Budget
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED