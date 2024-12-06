Golkar Open to Jokowi Joining After PDI-P Exit

Jakarta. The Golkar Party has signaled its willingness to welcome Indonesia’s seventh president, Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, as a member following his departure from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P).

“We are a party for the people, not a family-owned party, and we have no majority shareholders,” said Golkar Deputy Chairman Idrus Marham on Friday. Speaking at a youth event in Jakarta, Idrus underscored that Golkar, one of Indonesia’s oldest and largest political parties, operates like a publicly owned entity, welcoming anyone who shares its vision.

The remarks came days after PDI-P Secretary-General Hasto Kristiyanto announced that Jokowi and his family — including Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, PSI Chairman Kaesang Pangarep, and Medan Mayor Bobby Nasution — were no longer members of PDI-P.

Jokowi’s departure followed his controversial endorsement of Gerindra Party Chairman Prabowo Subianto and Gibran as the presidential and vice-presidential candidates for the 2024 election, a move seen as a betrayal of PDI-P, which backed Ganjar Pranowo for president.

Idrus clarified that Golkar’s willingness to accept Jokowi was not intended to interfere with PDI-P’s internal affairs. “Internal matters of other parties are their business. We respect that and will not meddle in anyone else’s household,” he said.

However, Idrus said that there had been no formal communication between Golkar and Jokowi regarding his potential membership. “As of now, no discussions have taken place, but Golkar remains open to anyone who has the intention to strengthen the party and its mission,” he said.

Jokowi, responding to questions about his political affiliation, declared himself a “party of one” following his exit from PDI-P. “I guess I’m now a one-man party,” he told reporters on Thursday.

Golkar, under the leadership of Bahlil Lahadalia — the former investment minister and current energy and mineral resources minister — has positioned itself as a key player in shaping Indonesia’s future. Idrus emphasized that anyone joining the party must demonstrate a commitment to advancing Golkar’s role in national development.

“Golkar aims to remain a leading party in this republic and a driving force for the nation’s progress,” Idrus concluded.

