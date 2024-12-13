Golkar, PKB Support Prabowo’s Proposal to End Direct Regional Elections

Jakarta. Several political figures, including leaders from Golkar and the National Awakening Party (PKB), support President Prabowo Subianto's proposal to eliminate direct regional elections (pilkada) for local leaders such as governors, regents, and mayors, suggesting these positions should instead be filled by local legislatures (DPRD).

Golkar Vice Chairman Idrus Marham said a comprehensive study on the country’s election system would be conducted. Golkar, he added, would travel across Indonesia to gather public opinion, particularly from students and various community groups.

“We need to reform the system to address the high costs and energy drain caused by direct elections,” Idrus said in Jakarta on Friday, adding that the party is also revisiting the 1945 Constitution's amendments, which they believe reflect ideologies that conflict with Indonesia's cultural values, such as individualism and capitalism.

A man carries ballot boxes for the upcoming regional election in Bogor on Nov. 23, 2024. (Antara Photo/Arif Firmansyah)

PKB's Jazilul Fawaid, also a strong advocate, agreed with Prabowo’s proposal, citing the excessive costs of direct elections and the belief that local autonomy should remain at the city and district level. He suggested that governors should be elected by regional parliaments, a stance that aligns with his party's ongoing push for a more efficient political system. PKB also recommended separating the legislative and presidential elections to increase focus on both.

In response, Legal Affairs Minister Supratman Andi Agtas backed the proposal, saying that democracy does not necessarily require direct elections. He described the cost-saving approach as a practical solution that could alleviate electoral pressures while preserving democratic values. He urged continued discussions to find a system that reflects the nation's founding principles.

Prabowo’s comments, made at the Golkar Party's 60th anniversary celebration on Thursday, have sparked ongoing debate. He argued that the current system places a heavy financial burden on the country and politicians. Drawing comparisons with neighboring countries like Malaysia and Singapore, Prabowo pointed out the efficiency of indirect elections and suggested that funds saved could be redirected to more pressing public needs such as education and infrastructure.

Indonesia had previously practiced a system where regional leaders were appointed by the DPRD. During the Old and New Orders, governors were appointed by the president based on recommendations from the provincial DPRD, while regents were appointed by the minister of internal affairs based on recommendations from the DPRD.

Direct regional elections were first held in Indonesia in June 2004, under Law No. 32 of 2004 on Regional Government.

The 2024 pilkada marks the most expensive in Indonesia's history due to the increased number of regions. For the first time, elections were held simultaneously across 415 districts, 93 cities, and 37 provinces. According to data from the Finance Ministry, the budget allocated for the 2024 simultaneous elections reached Rp 37.52 trillion, sourced from the regional budgets of each area.

