Golkar Pledges Full Support for Prabowo-Gibran Government at 2025 National Meeting

Jakarta. The Golkar Party has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka's administration during its 2025 National Working Meeting (Rakernas). Held at the party’s headquarters in Slipi, West Jakarta, on Saturday, the event focused on translating the mandates of the XI National Congress (Munas) into actionable programs.

“Our national meeting is designed to implement the decisions made during the Congress last August into clear, actionable programs,” Golkar Chairman Bahlil Lahadalia told reporters.

The 2025 Rakernas, Golkar’s first of the year, convened 129 central board members and 102 Golkar legislators. Bahlil outlined two key objectives: implementing the Congress' mandates and solidifying the party’s positioning.

The Congress, held in August 2024, set Golkar’s strategic goals for the 2024–2029 period and confirmed Bahlil as chairman. The Rakernas served as the platform to operationalize these priorities. According to Bahlil, the programs will be rolled out to provincial levels to ensure alignment with the party’s vision.

“This meeting is about ensuring that the decisions from Munas are realized in practical terms,” he said.

Bahlil also emphasized Golkar’s unwavering support for the Prabowo-Gibran administration’s “Asta Cita” agenda. The party pledged to support the government’s four key priorities: energy sovereignty, food security, downstream industrialization, and free nutritious meals.

“Golkar will always position itself at the forefront in supporting the government’s programs,” Bahlil affirmed.

Eyeing A Bigger Win in 2029

Looking beyond its current role in government, Golkar has set its sights on increasing its parliamentary seats in the 2029 election. The party aims to surpass its 2024 achievement of 102 House of Representatives seats and over 23 million votes, which made it the second-largest party in parliament.

“Our target is clear—more than 102 seats. The exact figure will depend on the political dynamics moving forward,” Bahlil said.

He underscored that the success of a party leader is measured not just by strategic vision but by tangible results. “The success of a party leader is not about intelligence alone but about translating strategy into results. And in politics, those results are seats,” he added.

